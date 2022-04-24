ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

WVU routs No. 9 Texas Tech behind 10-run ninth in finale

By Sam Coniglio
WBOY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmith's grand slam steals the show as WVU salvages the final game in Lubbock. West Virginia wanted some ninth inning insurance runs, and it got just what it wanted — and much, much more. The Mountaineers blasted 10 runs onto the scoreboard in the final frame to complete...

www.wboy.com

