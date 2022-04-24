ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians minors weekly roundup for April 24

By Mark Podolski
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow the Guardians’ minor-league affiliates fared the past week:. Triple-A Columbus: The Clippers (12-6) were red-hot before this weekend, as they won 11 of 12. However, their six-game series at Indianapolis ended on a down note as Columbus lost, 3-2, on April 23 then, 8-7, on April 24....

