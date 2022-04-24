ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘People’s Convoy’ Has a New Enemy: Kids with Eggs

By Peter Wade
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “People’s Convoy” (yes, that is still a thing) has reached the West Coast, where they have been greeted with a less than friendly reception: Bay Area youth tossing raw eggs at the passing vehicles. More from Rolling Stone. The incident occurred when the caravan was...

