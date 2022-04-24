'It’s like, Jesus walking on water': Michigan hurdler steals show at Winston Brown

Alton's Simon McClaine (middle) leads Triad's Louis Yohannes (left) and Plainfield North's Evan Gavras in their heat of the 110-meter high hurdles on Saturday in the Winston Brown Invitational at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex in Edwardsville. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – Simon McClaine tried to run his race and not concern himself with the competition Saturday at the 13th annual Winston Brown Invitational boys track meet.

But Benny Diaz was too special not to watch.

“His form is just so good,” McClaine said. “I admit, I was peeking a little bit out of the corner of my eye. I was trying to pick up a little bit. But, that was really fun.”

Watching Diaz clear hurdles in a effortless motion, as if it was part of his natural gait, McClaine said with a smile, “It’s like, Jesus walking on water.”

Diaz, the reigning Michigan state champion in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, made the seven-hour drive from Saugatuck to run unattached, to stay within Michigan high school rules, after being recruited to join the field by Edwardsville assistant coach Alec Holler.

“We talked a couple weeks ago with coach Holler, he said they were going to have some 14-second hurdlers, that it was going to be really good competition,” Diaz said after sweeping both races at Edwardsville’s Winston Brown Track and Field Complex. “And it was. Very fun. Great weather. Great results.”

Diaz, a Michigan recruit, set a meet record in the 110-meter high hurdles by winning in a wind-aided 13.77 seconds. It was the first time Diaz has broken 14 seconds. He came back to win the 300 hurdles in 39.17, running into a hard wind in the final 100 and finishing off the meet record 38.63.

“It was pretty hard, I wasn’t expecting to get a PR with that,” Diaz said of the windy conditions. “I kind of ran my race a little wrong, but I’m fine with it.”

The hurdles were the featured events with a field also attracting last season’s Class 3A state runner-up Gabe Czako of Lockport and Class 2A state favorite Alec Sledge of Mount Vernon. Sledge ran second in the 110 hurdles in the 14.40 with Czako third in 14.51.

McClaine won his heat and placed fifth in 15.93 to break 16 seconds for the first time. Edwardsville freshman Clayton Lakatos running in same heat with the top three finishers, placed sixth in 16.00 with Metro-East Lutheran senior Nathan Butler eighth in 16.21.

McClaine got to go head-to-head with Diaz in the 300 and ran third in 41.66 to set another PR. Mount Vernon’s Michael Pittman was second in 41.19, with Lakatos setting a Tigers freshman record while placing fourth in 41.80.

The team championship game down to the final event with Edwardsville getting second in the 4x400 to finish with 142 points and edge runner-up Plainfield North at 140.75. Mount Vernon (128), Tinley Park Andrew (81), O’Fallon (79), Mascoutah (45.75), Triad (37.5), Cahokia (37), Collinsville (33.5) and Alton (27) completed the top 10.

Edwardsville went 1-2 in the long jump with senior Aarion Jackson first at 22 feet, 3 inches and sophomore Kellen Brnfre second at 20-11.75. Tigers senior Jordan Brooks won the triple jump at 44-1.25, with freshman teammate Gino Montgomery third at 42-10.25.

Edwardsville also went 1-2 on the track in the 1,600 with Ryan Watts winning in 4:19.93 and Geordan Patrylak second in 4:27.49. Ethan Stukenburg was third in the pole vault at 12-7.5. Freshman Hugh Davis was third in the 3,200 in 10:25.10.

The Tigers were top three in all four varsity relays taking second in both the 4x200 in 1:30.84 and the 4x400 in 3:31.70 and third in both the 4x800 in 8:29.53 and third in the 4x100 in 43.33. In the frosh/soph relays, Edwardsville took second in the 4x100 in 45.90, third in the 4x200 in 1:37.85 and third in the 4x400 in 3:41.11.

Alton scored 11 points in the 800 meters, with junior Johnathan Krafka taking third in the 800 in 2:03.81 and junior teammate Christian Kotzamanis fourth in 2:05.29.

For McClaine, it was another step forward for the distance runner turned hurdler as a sophomore. “Edwardsville brings the competition, so you’re always running with somebody,” he said.

The wind, sun and heat took a toll, but McClain was satisfied with his performance.

“I am,” McClain said. “The sun’s been beating down on me, I’ve been feeling it a little bit, a little bit sunburned. Just happy we’re leaving soon.”

McClain still had to run the opening leg of the meet-closing 4x400 relay, but was ready to run through the fatigue.

“I’m going to kill the 4x4,” McClain said before the Redbirds were disqualified in the race. “I’m going to give it everything. You’ve just got to deal with the tired.”

With the Madison County Meet, the Granite City Invite, the Collinsville Invite and the Southwestern Conference Meet highlighting the remaining schedule before the O’Fallon Class 3A Sectional on May 19, McClain is working toward a trip to the state meet in Charleston.

“Right now, I’m ranked decently for my sectional – top two, I think,” McClain said. “I’m just hoping to get my time down a little bit more, compete at sectionals and get to state. This is only my junior year, so I’m just trying to get ready for next year. Next year, I want to be able to place at state.”