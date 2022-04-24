ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

'It’s like, Jesus walking on water': Michigan hurdler steals show at Winston Brown

By Greg Shashack
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLPSH_0fIw6MCV00
Alton's Simon McClaine (middle) leads Triad's Louis Yohannes (left) and Plainfield North's Evan Gavras in their heat of the 110-meter high hurdles on Saturday in the Winston Brown Invitational at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex in Edwardsville. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – Simon McClaine tried to run his race and not concern himself with the competition Saturday at the 13th annual Winston Brown Invitational boys track meet.

But Benny Diaz was too special not to watch.

“His form is just so good,” McClaine said. “I admit, I was peeking a little bit out of the corner of my eye. I was trying to pick up a little bit. But, that was really fun.”

Watching Diaz clear hurdles in a effortless motion, as if it was part of his natural gait, McClaine said with a smile, “It’s like, Jesus walking on water.”

Diaz, the reigning Michigan state champion in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, made the seven-hour drive from Saugatuck to run unattached, to stay within Michigan high school rules, after being recruited to join the field by Edwardsville assistant coach Alec Holler.

“We talked a couple weeks ago with coach Holler, he said they were going to have some 14-second hurdlers, that it was going to be really good competition,” Diaz said after sweeping both races at Edwardsville’s Winston Brown Track and Field Complex. “And it was. Very fun. Great weather. Great results.”

Diaz, a Michigan recruit, set a meet record in the 110-meter high hurdles by winning in a wind-aided 13.77 seconds. It was the first time Diaz has broken 14 seconds. He came back to win the 300 hurdles in 39.17, running into a hard wind in the final 100 and finishing  off the meet record 38.63.

“It was pretty hard, I wasn’t expecting to get a PR with that,” Diaz said of the windy conditions. “I kind of ran my race a little wrong, but I’m fine with it.”

The hurdles were the featured events with a field also attracting last season’s Class 3A state runner-up Gabe Czako of Lockport and Class 2A state favorite Alec Sledge of Mount Vernon. Sledge ran second in the 110 hurdles in the 14.40 with Czako third in 14.51.

McClaine won his heat and placed fifth in 15.93 to break 16 seconds for the first time. Edwardsville freshman Clayton Lakatos running in same heat with the top three finishers, placed sixth in 16.00 with Metro-East Lutheran senior Nathan Butler eighth in 16.21.

McClaine got to go head-to-head with Diaz in the 300 and ran third in 41.66 to set another PR. Mount Vernon’s Michael Pittman was second in 41.19, with Lakatos setting a Tigers freshman record while placing fourth in 41.80.

The team championship game down to the final event with Edwardsville getting second in the 4x400 to finish with 142 points and edge runner-up Plainfield North at 140.75. Mount Vernon (128), Tinley Park Andrew (81), O’Fallon (79), Mascoutah (45.75), Triad (37.5), Cahokia (37), Collinsville (33.5) and Alton (27) completed the top 10.

Edwardsville went 1-2 in the long jump with senior Aarion Jackson first at 22 feet, 3 inches and sophomore Kellen Brnfre second at 20-11.75. Tigers senior Jordan Brooks won the triple jump at 44-1.25, with freshman teammate Gino Montgomery third at 42-10.25.

Edwardsville also went 1-2 on the track in the 1,600 with Ryan Watts winning in 4:19.93 and Geordan Patrylak second in 4:27.49. Ethan Stukenburg was third in the pole vault at 12-7.5. Freshman Hugh Davis was third in the 3,200 in 10:25.10.

The Tigers were top three in all four varsity relays taking second in both the 4x200 in 1:30.84 and the 4x400 in 3:31.70 and third in both the 4x800 in 8:29.53 and third in the 4x100 in 43.33. In the frosh/soph relays, Edwardsville took second in the 4x100 in 45.90, third in the 4x200 in 1:37.85 and third in the 4x400 in 3:41.11.

Alton scored 11 points in the 800 meters, with junior Johnathan Krafka taking third in the 800 in 2:03.81 and junior teammate Christian Kotzamanis fourth in 2:05.29.

For McClaine, it was another step forward for the distance runner turned hurdler as a sophomore. “Edwardsville brings the competition, so you’re always running with somebody,” he said.

The wind, sun and heat took a toll, but McClain was satisfied with his performance.

“I am,” McClain said. “The sun’s been beating down on me, I’ve been feeling it a little bit, a little bit sunburned. Just happy we’re leaving soon.”

McClain still had to run the opening leg of the meet-closing 4x400 relay, but was ready to run through the fatigue.

“I’m going to kill the 4x4,” McClain said before the Redbirds were disqualified in the race. “I’m going to give it everything. You’ve just got to deal with the tired.”

With the Madison County Meet, the Granite City Invite, the Collinsville Invite and the Southwestern Conference Meet highlighting the remaining schedule before the O’Fallon Class 3A Sectional on May 19, McClain is working toward a trip to the state meet in Charleston.

“Right now, I’m ranked decently for my sectional – top two, I think,” McClain said. “I’m just hoping to get my time down a little bit more, compete at sectionals and get to state. This is only my junior year, so I’m just trying to get ready for next year. Next year, I want to be able to place at state.”

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outdoor Life

Lightning Strike Kills Herd of Deer, a Wild Story from the OL Archives

Through the years, we’ve covered quite a few strange scenarios involving whitetail deer. There was the Arkansas buck that got stuck goring its own leg, the Michigan doe that tackled a high school cross country runner, and the case of the Pennsylvania police officers who discovered a live deer in the back of a trunk during a traffic stop. But one of the all-time weirdest deer scenarios goes back to 2010, when a lightning strike killed a herd of deer in southeastern Wisconsin.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
State
Michigan State
City
Mount Vernon, IL
City
Alton, IL
City
Cahokia, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Collinsville, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Lockport, IL
KROC News

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
1240 WJIM

The 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

What's not to love? The lakes, the scenery, and more. With that being said though, you're not always going to find the pretty in the state. We've got some areas that are worse than others. These Are The Most Dangerous Michigan Cities. This list of worst places to live was...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Ryan Watts
KICK AM 1530

The Oldest Tree in Missouri that Even Lightning Couldn’t Kill

It's older than you or me. As a matter of fact, it's older than America. It's the oldest tree in Missouri and even lightning couldn't kill it. Have you ever been to the McBaine Bur Oak Tree? Kudos to Only In Your State for calling attention to this tough Missouri landmark. Last fall, a drone captured up-close video of this tree that is said to be nearly 400 years old according to the National Park Service.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Hurdlers#Triad
PennLive.com

Michigan brothers ran massive forgery ring from barn, sold fake Babe Ruth autos, art through auction houses in several states, including Pa., feds say

Two brothers from Michigan and a man from Florida were charged last week with what authorities say was a large-scale operation that sold forged sports memorabilia and art across several states including Pennsylvania. According to reports, Donald Henkel, 61, and his brother, Mark Henkel, 66, engaged in the activity across...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
FOX 2

20-year-old Missouri man wins $100K in fishing competition

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man from Lincoln, Missouri won $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the weekend at the Big Bass Bash that took place at the Lake of the Ozarks. Kaleb Allison won the 2022 Spring Big Bass Bash competition. He caught his 7.58-pound bass on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Dollar Tree Help Wanted Sign Just Got Manager Fired

A Dollar Tree manager allegedly posted a discriminatory help wanted sign that got lots of attention. Things got a little weird last week in a small town about 30 minutes South of South Bend, Indiana. In a move that sounds motivated by frustration, the manager of the Dollar Tree in Bremen posted a handwritten sign that stirred things up according to WNDU,
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy