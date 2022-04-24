ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Brush fire along I-95 South in Attleboro

By Jacqui Gomersall
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVRSE_0fIw5KXg00

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a brush fire along I-95 South in Attleboro Sunday afternoon.

12 News viewers sent in photos of the scene around 4 p.m. showing traffic backed up as firefighters extinguished the flames.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the area.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire.

NEXT: Providence man arrested for alleged child rape Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

2 Taken to the Hospital After 5-Car Crash in Woodstock

At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving five vehicles in Woodstock Sunday afternoon. Connecticut State Police said they responded to Pulpit Rock Road for the crash. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
WOODSTOCK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
Attleboro, MA
Crime & Safety
Attleboro, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Attleboro, MA
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Dudley

DUDLEY, Mass. — One man died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Dudley Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 131 at approximately 3:25 p.m., according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar. Wojnar said a white 2010 Mercury sedan, driven by a...
DUDLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#95 South#Interstate 95#Firefighters#Brush Fire#Accident
WCVB

Police in custody of car connected to shooting of Massachusetts grandmother

CHELSEA, Mass. — A vehicle wanted by authorities in connection with Thursday's shooting involving a 68-year-old Chelsea, Massachusetts, grandmother is now in police custody. Police said the silver Subaru was located in Lynn and then towed to the Chelsea Police Department, where authorities were waiting for a search warrant.
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

Police Locate Car Possibly Connected To Shooting Of Grandmother In Chelsea

CHELSEA (CBS) – Police have located the car that could be connected to the shooting that injured a grandmother in Chelsea on Thursday. The suspect has not been located. The search for the vehicle stemmed from an incident Friday afternoon. A Chelsea officer tried to pull over the rented Subaru, but the suspect would not stop and allegedly hit the officer as he sped away. Police said the car fled into East Boston over the Chelsea Street Bridge. The officer was treated and did not go to the hospital. The car was later found in Lynn. Investigators had been trying to question the driver about the shooting on Thursday. A 68-year-old grandmother was shot in the chest as she was getting into her car in the area of Everett Avenue. A male suspect was seen fleeing the scene towards the MBTA station on Sixth Street. Police said the man was shooting at another car when the woman was hit. A silver Acura was located in Revere and is in police custody.
CHELSEA, MA
1420 WBSM

Freetown Hit With Massive Brush Fire

FREETOWN — A brush fire sparked in the Freetown/Fall River State Forest on Monday afternoon, reaching around seven acres of the forest and leading to requests for mutual aid from several local fire departments. Freetown Fire Department officials said crews were alerted by the Fall River Fire Tower at...
FREETOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Fatal Rollover Crash in Fall River Causes Delays

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a crash that resulted in a fatality in Fall River on Wednesday morning. The rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 24 south near Exit 9, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The right lane of Route 24 was closed for a time, resulting in traffic delays during the morning commute.
FALL RIVER, MA
Itemlive.com

Man overdoses and crashes into fence at Lynn park

LYNN — A driver who crashed his vehicle into a fence bordering a city park Thursday morning is suspected of overdosing before the collision, Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.  Police The post Man overdoses and crashes into fence at Lynn park appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
NBC Connecticut

Road Reopens After Car Rollover on I-84 West in Hartford

State Dept. of Transportation officials said a car rollover happened on Interstate 84 in Hartford. The crash happened Saturday night on I-84 West between exits 50 and 48. Connecticut State Police said the driver fled the scene. It appears that crews were actively searching the area. It's unclear if they located the driver.
HARTFORD, CT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy