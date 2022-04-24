ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a brush fire along I-95 South in Attleboro Sunday afternoon.

12 News viewers sent in photos of the scene around 4 p.m. showing traffic backed up as firefighters extinguished the flames.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the area.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.