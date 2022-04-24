ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: Bears WR Byron Pringle Arrested for Reckless Driving, Suspended License

By Logan Reardon
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport: Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving, suspended license originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was reportedly arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license in...

www.nbcwashington.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Chicago

13 people arrested, including 10 juveniles following large crowd gathering in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening in The Loop. Police said around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a large group downtown on the 200 block of East Randolph. Thirteen arrests were made -- 10 of which were juveniles. Eight other juveniles were issued curfew violations. Of the adults arrested, one was charged with mob action and two with disorderly conduct. Of the juveniles, six were charged with disorderly conduct, three with mob action, one with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. One handgun and one replica of a firearm were also recovered, according to police. Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk. There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems. CPD says they anticipated the large gathering and had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety. Police originally issued a statement with lower numbers of arrests but updated the count Sunday afternoon. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two CPD officers, one driver injured in Jefferson Park crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Police officers and another person were injured in a crash in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to police around 3:45 p.m., a 63-year-old man was heading north in an SUV in the 4600 block of Central Avenue and turned left onto Eastwood in front of a marked Chicago Police Department vehicle that was heading south. The CPD vehicle struck the SUV in the passenger side. The 63-year-old driver was transported to Lutheran General hospital with a head injury in fair condition. Two CPD officers were taken to a nearby hospital, both in fair condition. The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield and expired registration, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.
NBC Washington

Watch: Out-of-Control Truck Narrowly Misses School Bus Full of Children

In a close call captured on dashcam video, a driver in Ohio lost control of his truck and narrowly missed hitting a bus full of children on their way to elementary school. A school bus was stopped to pick up students last Tuesday morning in Montville Township, Ohio, with its red lights flashing and its stop sign arm out, NBC affiliate station WMTV reported.
OHIO STATE

