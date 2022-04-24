ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County man arrested for allegedly making threats toward Merriam-Webster over gender definitions

By Travis Schlepp
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeJSH_0fIw4Ik100

A man from Orange County was arrested last week for allegedly making threats towards Merriam-Webster for including references to gender identity in its online dictionary.

Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor was arrested on Tuesday and charged in a federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts where the dictionary company is headquartered.

Hanson is accused of sending numerous online threats to the company through the website’s comments section and contact page, according to the United States Department of Justice.

In October 2021, Hanson allegedly used the handle “@anonYmous” to make threatening comments on Merriam-Webster’s website for entries that included references to gender identity, including “woman” and “girl.” Among those threatening comments, the username posted under the definition of “female”: “It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda. There is no such thing as ‘gender identity.’”

Police use drone catch bank robber in Tracy

The California man is also accused of using the “Contact Us” page to send a threatening message that said the company’s headquarters should be “shot up and bombed.” In that message, Hanson again referenced the definition for ‘female’ as he wished violence upon members of the company’s staff. “You evil Marxists should all be killed,” Hanson allegedly wrote under the pseudonym. “It would be poetic justice to have someone storm your offices and shoot up the place, leaving none of you commies alive.”

Another message days later by a user believed to be Hanson referenced threats to “bomb your offices for lying.”

The particular messages targeting Merriam-Webster’s headquarters prompted the company to close its offices in Springfield and New York City for five business days, the DOJ said.

Authorities were notified of the threatening messages which led to Hanson being identified as the person suspected of sending the online threats and using the handle to leave the comments.

Through the investigation, authorities were also able to identify numerous other threatening comments and messages believed to have been made by Hanson which targeted the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, Land O’ Lakes, Hasbro, IGN Entertainment, the University of North Texas, professors at Loyola Marymount University and a rabbi in New York City.

“Hate-filled threats and intimidations have no place in our society,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in a news release . “We believe Hanson sent a multitude of anonymous threatening and despicable messages related to the LGBTQ community that were intended to evoke fear and division. My office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate threats against members of our communities, no matter what corner of the internet they’re sent from.”

Hanson has been charged with one count of interstate communication of threats to commit violence. According to the Department of Justice, a conviction could result in a sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Dozens of gravesites vandalized on Easter Sunday in Modesto

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said that while everyone has a right to express their opinions, Hanson’s comments crossed a line and went beyond the bounds of protected speech when he threatened the lives of others.

“We are always going to pursue individuals who try to intimidate and isolate members of our community by inciting violent, hateful acts. Threats to life are most certainly not protected speech and they cause real fear in victims,” Bonavolonta said.

Hanson was released after his initial appearance in federal court in the Central Division of California. He is due to appear in court in Massachusetts on Friday.

In the mean time, any person or organization that believes they may have been threatened by Hanson is urged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 888-221-6023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Society
City
Rossmoor, CA
Local
California Government
State
Massachusetts State
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Racism
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Transient found dead on L.A. high school campus

A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The man apparently trespassed onto the campus, located at 4500 Multnomah St., on Sunday night or early Monday morning, Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez told KTLA. Just before 7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX40

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report issued Monday urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
CBS LA

BA.2 blamed for rising COVID-19 cases in LA County

The number of COVID positive patients at county hospitals in Los Angeles rose slightly Sunday while those infected with the coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, based on the latest state figures released Friday.As of Sunday, 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 27 were being treated in intensive care. The latest figures come after the county reported another 2,056 infections Friday, raising the pandemic total to 2,859,799. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported then, raising the overall death toll to 31,924. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health does not report COVID data on weekends.  Also on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

California Officers Arrest Alleged Sturgeon Poachers, Rescue Giant Fish

Click here to read the full article. This Earth Day, giant, enormous, and I do mean shockingly huge fish in California are a little bit safer. After nearly a yearlong investigation, Sacramento authorities have busted a major sturgeon poaching operation in the area.  You may know sturgeon from social media, where videos of these living dinosaurs have been known to go viral. Sturgeon have been around since the Jurassic period, can grow up to 10 feet long — occasionally longer than 20 feet — live 100 years, and, despite looking like entire whales, some species live only in freshwater lakes and rivers.  If you...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy