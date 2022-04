There were 16 graduates in the Friday, April 22 ceremony for The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program held at the Watt Building at Sheridan College. CIT is a 40-hour training for law enforcement to help them deal with mental health issues. There were eight graduates from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, seven from the Sheridan Police Department and one from the Sheridan Veteran’s Administration.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO