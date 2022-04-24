Robert Lockhart III, 4-star wide receiver, commits to Jackson State, Deion Sanders

After securing the commitments of athlete Travis Hunter , the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, and All-American Bowl wide receiver Kevin Coleman during the 2022 recruiting cycle, many college football pundits wondered what Jackson State and Deion Sanders would do as an encore.

Would the program's recruiting momentum continue into the 2023 cycle or be noteworthy outliner in Sanders' recruiting history?

It didn't take long to get an answer.

On Sunday, 247Sports four-star wide receiver Robert Lockhart III announced his commitment to Jackson State over fellow finalists Colorado and Maryland:

For the 5-foot-7, 175-pound open-field playmaker, out of Langston Hughes High School (Fairburn, Georgia), Jackson State was too good to pass up.

"I’m heading to the Jackson State University with Coach Prime and I’m heading (there) because it has everything I want in a school," Lockhart said. "I’m going against the No. 1 player in the world, Travis Hunter, and going against the best only makes you better."

But, of course, Hunter's presence was far from the only reason.

I love the (historic Black college and university) experience and the fans bring the energy," Lockhart said. "I know this will help launch me to the next level, which is the NFL."

Upon hearing the news of his decision, the Tigers coaching staff was fired up.

"Coach (Brett) Bartolone, the (offensive coordinator) at Jackson State, contacts me ever day," Lockhart said. "Him and coach (Michael) Pollock were hyped on me committing and visiting (Sunday)."

The Georgia product believes the wide receiver trio of him, Hunter and Coleman will be nightmare fuel for opposing defenses.

"It’s going to be trouble trying to guard me, Kevin Coleman and Travis Hunter... that’s a defensive nightmare, especially in the special teams, too, with two speedsters - Kevin and me."

In short, everything about Jackson State made a sense to Lockhart, but the final (and perhaps most important) factor was his trust in Sanders.

"I know Coach Deion will help me build my brand and give me the best advice in life and on the field," the speedster said. "I just feel comfortable with my decision."