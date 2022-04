These are not the St. Louis Blues that marched to the Stanley Cup in 2019 by plowing through opponents and wearing them down. If the Blues are going to make another long run this spring, it will be predicated on speed, skill and scoring a lot of scoring. After watching hockey change drastically the past several years, longtime general manager Doug Armstrong hopes this is the year it'll be possible to score enough to offset other concerns.

