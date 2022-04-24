ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach State men's volleyball receives top overall seed in NCAA Tournament

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LE98_0fIw3MNY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6fpH_0fIw3MNY00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 22 AM Edition) 02:31

Long Beach State received the top seed in the NCAA men's volleyball tournament today while UCLA received the other at-large berth in the seven-team tournament.

The field includes a third Southern California team, Pepperdine, which earned its berth by winning the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament.

The entire tournament will be played at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion and will begin next Sunday with Princeton (15-12), the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association tournament champion, facing North Greenfield (20-5), the Conference Carolinas tournament champion, whose winner will advance to face Hawaii (24-5) on May 3 in an opening-round match.

The Beach (20-5) received the top seed despite its three-set loss to defending NCAA champion Hawaii in Saturday's Big West Conference Tournament championship match. Long Beach State will open NCAA tournament play May 5 in a semifinal match against the winner of the opening-round match between UCLA (21-4) and Pepperdine (19-9) on May 3.

Ball State (23-3) was seeded second after being the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association regular-season and conference tournament champion. The Cardinals will play in a semifinal May 5 against the Hawaii Princeton/North Greenville winner.

The championship match will be played May 7. The tournament consists of the tournament champions from the five Division I conferences for men's volleyball and two at-large teams. Long Beach State was the Big West Conference regular-season champion. UCLA was the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation regular-season champion but lost to Stanford in the MPSF Tournament semifinals. Pepperdine defeated Stanford in the MPSF Tournament championship match.

Penn State (23-4) was bypassed for an at-large berth despite winning the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association regular-season championship and being ranked second behind Long Beach State in the Ratings Power Index through last Sunday's play and behind UCLA in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Greenville, CA
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Princeton, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
thecomeback.com

New SEC coach makes strong impression on Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, is still deciding where he wants to play college football. While SEC schools like Alabama and Georgia are among the favorites to land the quarterback, there’s one SEC school that is under the radar thanks to the impression made by its new head coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cbs19news

JMU announces loss of student-athlete

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- James Madison University has lost one of its student-athletes. The university posted a statement online on Tuesday announcing the passing of sophomore Lauren Bernett, a catcher on the women’s softball team. A doubleheader that was scheduled for Tuesday against Longwood University has been canceled.
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Beach State#Volleyball#Ncaa Champion#Ncaa Tournament#Cbs News Los Angeles#Pepperdine#Pauley Pavilion#Cardinals
ESPN

Dalila Eshe named the women's basketball coach at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Dalila Eshe, who helped lead the Princeton women's basketball team to the NCAA tournament as an assistant coach, has been named the new head coach at Yale. The former Florida star takes over the program from Allison Guth, who left after six seasons to become coach at Loyola Chicago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
KEYC

Gophers men’s hoops get Minn native Garcia, UNC transfer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota men’s basketball team has finalized the addition of two transfers, forward Dawson Garcia from North Carolina and guard Ta’Lon Cooper from Morehead State. The university announced the addition of Garcia and Cooper on Tuesday. Garcia is a Minnesota native who played his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLive.com

Versatile Ohio forward Devin Royal earns Michigan State offer

Michigan State’s search to fill out its next recruiting class is turning to a nearby state and a player on the rise in the rankings. Devin Royal, a class of 2023 forward prospect from Ohio, reported a scholarship offer from Michigan State on Sunday. Rivals ranks Royal the No....
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
WTRF

Bates signs with WVU women’s basketball

West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Sarah Bates to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-9 guard from Fresno, California, Bates spent the last three seasons at Georgia Tech, where she helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 58-31 record, including two NCAA Tournament Appearances and a Sweet 16 berth in 2020-21. Bates began her collegiate career in 2017-18, when she played for UC Santa Barbara. After one season with UCSB, she transferred to Kansas State in 2018-19, where she redshirted due to NCAA transfer rules. Bates will have one season of eligibility remaining.
FRESNO, CA
AthlonSports.com

Penn State Football: Nittany Lions' 2022 Schedule Analysis

After two years floating around .500, Penn State is a bit of a mystery heading into the 2022 college football season. Will this be a program that puts it all together again and makes a case for playoff conversations going into late October and November, or will the Nittany Lions once again come up small in the biggest game of the season and manage to keep its head just above the bowl eligibility requirement?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AL.com

Alabama offers 2024 ATH and USC commit Aaron Butler

Some of Aaron Butler’s biggest offers have come after he verbally committed. Since he announced his decision to attend USC, Butler has pulled interest from LSU and Texas A&M. On Monday, Alabama got involved. The Crimson Tide offered Butler, the 6-foot-1 athlete from Calabasas, Calif. He’s currently ranked as...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
108K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy