Nets rule Ben Simmons out of Game 4 of series vs Celtics

 3 days ago
Celtics Nets Basketball Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons stands by the bench during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York.

Ben Simmons has been ruled out of Game 4 of Brooklyn's playoff series against Boston, making it possible he won't play at all this season.

The Nets listed Simmons as out Sunday on the injury report for the game Monday night, when they will be trying to avoid a sweep by the Celtics.

Simmons has been working his way back from a herniated disk in his back and coach Steve Nash said before Game 3 on Saturday that the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft had no setbacks after a 3-on-3 scrimmage earlier in the day.

But he also cautioned there was still a lot to consider as they weighed inserting Simmons into a game when he hadn't played since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last year for Philadelphia.

Simmons then requested a trade and refused to play for the 76ers this season, citing mental health concerns. Philadelphia sent him to Brooklyn in February in a trade deadline deal for James Harden, but Simmons began to experience back pain soon after while trying to work his way back into shape.

LEADING OFF: Mets rest after melee, Whitlock starts again

A look at what's happening around baseball Thursday:. Boiling mad after a spate of plunkings this season, the New York Mets have a day off to recover. The Mets have been drilled 19 times in 20 games this season, leading the league by a wide margin. Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt says bad baseballs are to blame. The actual problem is probably multifaceted, ranging from cold weather to bad luck. MLB-wide hit-by-pitch rates were actually down slightly heading into Wednesday’s games.
Bad baseballs? New York Mets angry after rash of HBPs

PHOENIX — (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has a theory about why his bat-swinging teammates have turned into targets at the plate during the season's first month. Bad baseballs. “The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They’re bad,” he said Tuesday. “Everyone...
