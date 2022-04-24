Barred Owl In Ocala National Forest

The Historic Bellamy Bridge in Marianna, Florida"Historic Bellamy Bridge" by Karsun Designs Photography is marked with CC BY-ND 2.0. Why Florida is such a hotspot for haunted activity I will never know. But honestly, I'm not surprised. Florida is wild (in all the best ways, obvi). And for those looking for something spooky to do while enjoying a stunning natural view, heading out for an adventure along the famed Bellamy Bridge Heritage trail might just do the trick.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO