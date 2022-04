ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley's season winding down, hosting their final homestand. Springfield, spoiling the first game with a 5-0 win. This was just a 2-0 game heading into the third period of the game, but the Thunderbirds pouring it on late to put the game well beyond reach. They scored three goals within just under six minutes in the middle of the third.

