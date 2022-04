Atlanta United have announced that center-back George Campbell will be out 'week-to-week' with an abductor injury picked up in the club's 2-1 defeat to Inter Miami on Sunday. The Five Stripes went down to Florida with an already-lengthy list of absentees, with Josef Martinez, Ozzie Alonso, and Brad Guzan on the treatment table long-term. The likes of Luiz Araujo and Emerson Hyndman are only just easing their way back to full fitness, while defender Alan Franco has been out with an ankle problem.

MLS ・ 14 HOURS AGO