Cooler than normal temperatures for Connecticut this week
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says temperatures will remain on the cool side this week.
MONDAY: Any sun fades to clouds. Highs lower 60s.
TUESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers on-and-off. Nothing major. Milder mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Early showers break for sunshine. Much cooler highs in the upper-50s.
THURSDAY: Possible frost in the AM. Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.
FRIDAY: AM frost possible. Mostly sunny. Highs upper- 50s.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, middle 60s.
