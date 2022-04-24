ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooler than normal temperatures for Connecticut this week

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says temperatures will remain on the cool side this week.

MONDAY: Any sun fades to clouds. Highs lower 60s.

TUESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers on-and-off. Nothing major. Milder mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Early showers break for sunshine. Much cooler highs in the upper-50s.

THURSDAY: Possible frost in the AM. Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: AM frost possible. Mostly sunny. Highs upper- 50s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, middle 60s.

