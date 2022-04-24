ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NM

Lincoln County assessor’s office: $20.8m losses due to McBride Fire

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM (KTSM) – Preliminary reports by the Lincoln County assessor’s office showed that the Village of Ruidoso sustained $5.5 million in property damages, out of a total of $20.8m for the entire county, due to the McBride Fire.

In addition, county official estimate about $55,000 in tax losses throughout the Village.

The preliminary report from the Lincoln County assessor’s office was cited by a report from the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

The report goes on to say that about $20.8 million in property damages was assessed throughout Lincoln County, about $140,000 in tax losses.

As of April 22, 2022, according to the McBride Fire 2022 Facebook page:

McBride Fire Start Date : April 12, 2022

Cause : Under Investigation

Acres : 6159

Containment : 89%

Location : Gavilan Canyon within the Village of Ruidoso that spread to state and Lincoln National Forest

Structures burned: 207 primary structures, multiple buildings

Deaths : 2

After the Fire : Citizens whose property sustained damage and need paperwork for insurance claims can contact the Ruidoso Community Development Office at 575-258-6999.

As of Wednesday, April 20, the Burned Area Emergency Response, or BAER, was ordered to make assessments for the McBride and Nogal Canyon Fires. This team is responsible for making rapid assessments that evaluate post-fire conditions and determine the potential for increased flooding, sediment flows and rockslides.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

