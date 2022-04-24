Rollover crash near Valley Center leaves 3 injured

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people have been injured in a rollover car crash that happened near Valley Center Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of 109th St N and 119th St W around 2:30 p.m.

According to Sergeant Reinhard Hay, of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigations show that both cars were westbound on 109th St.

Courtesy: Sedgwick County Fire District 1

“One vehicle was, appears to have been passing another approaching an intersection,” Hay said.

According to Hay, three people were injured and taken to a local hospital. Two were taken in serious condition and one was taken with minor injuries.

Hay believes everyone involved is from the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

