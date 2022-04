Southampton have confirmed defender Tino Livramento is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of 2022 after suffering an ACL injury.England Under-21 full-back Livramento received oxygen and was carried off on a stretcher after collapsing to the ground during the first half of Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Brighton.Former Chelsea academy player Livramento twisted awkwardly while attempting to challenge Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu.Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl described the injury as appearing “very, very serious,” with subsequent scans of the player’s left knee confirming surgery would be needed.A club statement read: “Southampton can regrettably confirm that Tino Livramento has suffered an...

