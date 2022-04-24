ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paris Jackson Shows Her Posing & Looking Sensational In Vogue Covers Throughout The Years: ‘Time Flies’

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tO1wM_0fIvzt2F00

Click here to read the full article.

Paris Jackson is truly making a name for herself in acting, music , and modeling . Within no time, she’s already appeared on multiple Vogue covers around the world. In her new Instagram post, she took her fans down memory lane by showing everyone how stunning she’s looked on every cover.

On April 23, Jackson posted an Instagram reel of a slideshow of her past Vogue cover shoots with the caption, “time flies when you’re doing @vogue.”

You can see the reel HERE .

In the reel, we start with a snapshot of her from a 2017 Vogue Italy cover, rocking a jewel-encrusted headdress and red power suit. Next, we get to see her past, a black-and-white photoshoot of her on the cover of Vogue Brasil in 2018, followed by a snapshot of her back in 2017 for the cover of Vogue Australia. In this snapshot, it’s quite crazy to look at because most of her tattoos aren’t there yet!

Finally, we end on her most recent cover shoot with Vogue Hong Kong, which she titled “now.” This photoshoot is absolutely breathtaking, showing muted, beige tones throughout, followed by a jaw-dropping red-themed photoshoot.

It’s crazy cool and impressive that the singer/ songwriter has already been on four Vogue international covers — and looks enchanting in all of them.

Along with being a budding musical force to be reckoned with , Jackson has made huge moves in the modeling world in recent years. She’s appeared in campaigns for Penshoppe, Re/Done, and Calvin Klein and walked the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier, per Footwear News. We can’t wait to see the next Vogue cover she rocks!

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFPE8_0fIvzt2F00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Shows Off Her Edgy Side in Her First Beauty Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is making major strides in her music and modeling career — 2022 is her year! The only daughter of Michael Jackson has been touring to promote her EP, The Lost, and now, she’s proudly partnering up for her very first beauty collaboration with KVD Beauty. She’s helping the company launch their first tattoo gel eyeliner, which is perfect for the 24-year-old who loves to play with her look and constantly reinvent herself. Paris shared her excitement about the partnership in a press statement. “As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Paris Jackson Shows Her Wild Side In Compilation Video Going All-In With Her Live Performances

Click here to read the full article. When Paris Jackson performs, she goes all out. Like her legendary father Michael Jackson, she likes to up the ante with her performances by crowd diving and surfing in nearly every show to bond with her fans. On April 22, Paris posted a compilation video of her crowd diving and crowd surfing on her Instagram. She posted the epic video with the caption, “some clips of me diving captured by @lolabayonas ♥️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson) The video from her friend Lola Gidron Bayonas comprises a few clips...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Looks So Much Like Her Stunning Mom in New 'Vogue' Photos

Click here to read the full article. We’ve been loving how often Salma Hayek and her 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault have been stepping out in public together. The pair have been spotted at some major red carpet events, fashion weeks, and more. But recently, they did something that we can only assume is the ultimate mother-daughter bonding exercise. Hayek and Valentina posed for a series of photos that appeared in Vogue Mexico, and we cannot get over how much Valentina looks like her famous mom. The first photo of the duo featured the Oscar nominee and her daughter on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Tatiana Schlossberg
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Paris Jackson
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Natalia, 19, A 'Golden Goddess' In Loving Oscar's Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant was the proudest mama in the world when her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant arrived in style at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.  On March 29, Vanessa posted a picture of her eldest with the touching caption, “That’s my baby!!! 😘❤️🥰 @nataliabryant 🏆❤️Golden Goddess ❤️ 🏆.” You can see the beautiful photo HERE. In the photo, we see Natalia truly look like a goddess as she rocks a unique Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party on March 27, 2022. Natalia’s show-stopping dress from Gucci has a silk black halter top and...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Wayne Gretzky's Daughter Paulina Is a Bridal Dream in These Sparkly & Silky Looks From Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. After an almost nine-year engagement, Paulina Gretzky married her longtime fiancé, pro golfer Dustin Johnson. The dreamy event was held at Blackberry Farm, an elite Tennessee venue that is three hours outside of Nashville. Let’s talk about the gorgeous dresses Paulina wore — and yes, she was a Vera Wang bride. (See the photos HERE.)The first look featured a sheer couture gown that was bedazzled with sparkles and beading all the way down the fabric as it cinched at her waist with a bodysuit underneath. The second look was a classic silk gown with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Tattoos#In Vogue#Vogue Italy#Vogue Australia
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Will General Hospital’s Harmony Kill Again in Hopes of Preventing the Inevitable? Her ‘Secret Is About to Be Exposed,’ Headwriters Promise

Willow’s “mom” is fighting a losing battle. The jig is all but up for Harmony. This week on General Hospital, she becomes increasingly frantic about keeping her dark secrets from coming to light just as Alexis and Carly are inching ever closer to finding out what she’s hiding. And make no mistake — the truth is going to come out!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Rihanna reveals what she's most afraid of after giving birth

Rihanna has revealed what she’s most afraid of after giving birth, in a cover interview with Vogue. Currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, she was upfront about her pregnancy so far and what lies ahead. The billionaire business mogul revealed that it’s not so much the act of giving birth which scares her, but the emotional aftermath. She’s especially apprehensive about experiencing postpartum depression.The 34-year-old told Vogue: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Style Compares to the 1999 Nuptials of His Parents

Nearly 23 years before he exchanged vows with wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham was a baby ring bearer in his parents David and Victoria's unforgettable 1999 wedding. The couple's oldest son, 23, tied the knot with Peltz, 27, Saturday at her family's Palm Beach, Florida oceanfront estate, establishing their own chic and simplistic marital style with some timeless bride and groom looks that contrasted his parents' big day.
PALM BEACH, FL
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Harper Beckham, 10, Looks So Grown Up In White Bridesmaids Dress For Brother Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

Harper Beckham attended her big brother David Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding! She looked so grown up as a flower girl. Harper Seven Beckham, 10, looked adorable as always at her brother, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding! She acted as a flower girl for her eldest sibling, wearing a modern version of a flower dress as she smiled and laughed alongside other members of the bridal party. She appeared to wear the ensemble with ballet flats, navy belt, and a bracelet, rocking her blonde hair (which she gets from dad) in a perfectly styled curl. Harper appeared full of energy as she jumped up at some point during the affair, later sporting a flower crown to walk down the aisle.
PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy