ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal have shown faith in Mikel Arteta as they pick up a second impressive win in a week over Man United... and Erik ten Hag will hope for similar backing in his bid to return the Red Devils to former glories

By Adrian Kajumba For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

There have been some bumpy roads for Arsenal to navigate under Mikel Arteta but especially at times like this it all feels worth it.

The sun was shining over the Emirates and Saturday ended with their future looking bright again following a second significant win in a matter of days.

Comfortable winners over Manchester United after also beating Chelsea last week, playing ‘Ole’ football, the ‘Super Mik Arteta’ chant echoing around the ground and, to top it off, Tottenham dropping points to hand Arsenal back the initiative in the race for the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3YtP_0fIvzorq00
Arsenal have shown faith in boss Mikel Arteta and it feels worth it after a win over United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIHXZ_0fIvzorq00
There have been some bumpy roads for Arsenal to navigate along the way under Arteta 

It is not just their hosts’ superior ruthlessness that United could learn from Arsenal after this defeat which ended their top four hopes.

But as they prepare to hand another manager, Erik ten Hag, the chance to restore them to former glories Arsenal’s trust in and backing of Arteta is also worth taking note of.

During those times when both might have been tested Arsenal, internally, have never wavered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjQxg_0fIvzorq00
Erik ten Hag will be hoping for similar backing to Arteta to help turn United's fortunes around

Behind the scenes there is a quiet satisfaction at the strength they have shown during those sticky periods when it would have been easy to do otherwise and happiness with how things are progressing as a result.

Successive eighth-place finishes, missing out on Europe for the first time in 25 years, the run of just two league wins between late September and Boxing Day last season, their horror start to this campaign and even the recent wobble of three in a row defeats are the sort of moments when Arsenal have had to keep the faith.

Off the pitch, Arteta’s ostracising of Mesut Ozil and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in particular were also difficult episodes for the club.

Each time Arsenal have remained resolute behind their manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GueIU_0fIvzorq00
Arteta’s ostracising of Mesut Ozil (right) and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) in particular were also difficult episodes for the club, but they stuck by the manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1xSO_0fIvzorq00

The Gunners have gone ‘all in’ on Arteta after going through a thorough process before appointing him in December 2019 having first assessed his credentials when seeking a successor for Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018.

The hierarchy’s need for Arteta’s appointment to work after the unsuccessful appointment of Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg’s interim stint has also helped earn him breathing space.

As have the strong relationships he has with those he has with those in, around and above him. Sources have gained the impression Arteta effectively has a direct line to director Josh Kroenke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upnNa_0fIvzorq00
Arteta is on good terms with club owner Stan Kroenke who he went to visit in January

He is also on good terms with Josh’s father and club owner Stan, going out to see Kroenke senior in January, watch his Colorado Avalanche ice hockey team and discuss transfer plans.

Arteta is also close to non-executive director Tim Lewis – the Kroenke’s eyes and ears in England who he can discuss issues with – and has what are described as good, open and honest relationships with CEO Vinai Venkatesham, experienced executive and director of football operations Richard Garlick plus technical director Edu.

Arteta is regularly seen discussing all things Arsenal in Edu’s office.

Arteta has been given the licence to call the shots safe in the knowledge he has such a supportive environment around him.

To rip up and rebuild the squad he inherited with only a handful of players surviving.

When he has wanted to accelerate that process by culling those he did not want in his dressing room sizeable pay-offs have been sanctioned and players moved on in a fashion that has been described as clinical and brutal.

When there was a decision to be made over spending big on a striker or a goalkeeper last summer Arteta is understood to have preferred the latter given the options he had at the time while some at Arsenal favoured the former.

Hands-on and a major part of the decision-making process when it comes to players, Arteta’s choice won and, in Aaron Ramsdale, has proved a good one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4vGw_0fIvzorq00
Arteta has been a major part of the decision-making process and that saw them sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (pictured) over a striker

Ten Hag will hope he receives similar support, time to mould United and freedom to make the big calls when he gets into the Old Trafford hotseat.

Arteta is not being backed blindly. His reputation as a promising coach was built at Manchester City and he reinforced that by winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in his first six months, crucial early signs he was taking them in the right direction and deserved further time to continue his work.

Some outsiders who have dealt with the club regularly over a long period time credit strong personality Arteta with changing Arsenal’s mentality.

Ambition has replaced the sense they were seemingly happy to just be taking part and treading water.

It is fascinating now to look back on an interview Edu conducted in December 2020, partially about Arteta, when Arsenal were in the midst of last season’s poor run.

Arsenal have long been convinced he is the right man to lead them long term and back then Edu spoke of the need for stability and patience with Arteta, who was steering the club through the pandemic, emphatically backed the Spaniard and also said with absolute conviction that Arsenal ‘would be fine in the future’ if they continued what they were doing and he was seeing behind the scenes.

He said: ‘It’s strange to say that to you guys because the results are not coming, but I see properly the way Mikel is working so that’s why I’m here to send that message to you guys.

‘The way I see things every day here – I’m here 9 to 5 or 6 – everything’s right. The way we’re driving, the way we’re going, is making me believe a lot in the future. I can see a big, big, big and beautiful future.’

It was hard to see why Edu was so adamant then but there have been times this season which have made the Brazilian now seem like a fortune teller.

Arsenal are not perfect and there will still be more bumps in the road for Arteta and his developing side.

Missing out on the Champions League, with fourth place far from a foregone conclusion, could be one.

But they are at least heading in the right direction and have genuine hope again, which is more than what you can say for United right now.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

TOM COLLOMOSSE: Jose Mourinho is back to his confident and confrontational self having regained his appetite... as he attempts to make Roma the first winners of the Europa Conference League and end Leicester's dreams

Back in England as a competitor for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has regained his appetite for the fight as he tries to end Leicester’s dreams of a first European trophy. Nearly two decades after leading FC Porto to the UEFA Cup, Mourinho...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'The club needs someone to get control': Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wishes incoming boss Erik ten Hag well and hopes to see Dutchman bring the glory days back to Old Trafford

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has insisted Erik ten Hag needs to get in control of the club if he wants to bring back the glory days, after his appointment was announced last week. The Dutchman becomes the fifth permanent successor to Ferguson since the legendary Scot retired...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham captain Mark Noble will NOT make a retirement U-turn if they win the Europa League as bidding farewell in that way would be 'special'... and jokes he'll return to watch Champions League games with the trophy!

West Ham skipper Mark Noble has ruled out reversing his decision to retire if they win the Europa League. The 34-year-old will hang up his boots at the end of this season after spending his entire career at the Hammers. Noble and his team-mates can write themselves into the West...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jamie Vardy could start for Leicester in their crucial Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma after returning from injury last weekend... but Brendan Rodgers concedes his star striker is unlikely to complete 90 minutes

Jamie Vardy is in contention to start for Leicester against Roma but may not be fit to complete 90 minutes in their biggest game of the season. The forward has made only three appearances – two from the bench – in 2022 due to hamstring and knee problems but was a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa and will be involved against Jose Mourinho’s team on Thursday, in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mesut Ozil
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Freddie Ljungberg
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Josh Kroenke
Daily Mail

Ex Royal Engineer, 24, who made a Nazi salute at Tottenham Hotspur supporters during a Newcastle game at St James’ Park is fined £200 and could face match ban

A football supporter who made a Nazi gesture towards Spurs fans has been ordered to pay more than £300 and could be banned from going to games. Newcastle United fan Shay Asher, 24, admitted the racially aggravated offence of causing harassment during a Premier League game at St James' Park in October.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho has 'nothing to prove to anyone' and remains 'one of the greats of our generation', insists Brendan Rodgers - as the Leicester boss gets set to lock horns with his former Chelsea mentor again in Europa Conference League

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes Jose Mourinho still has the X-Factor ahead of their European showdown. The Foxes welcome Roma for the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday. It is Mourinho's first game back in England since being sacked by Tottenham last year. His Roma side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire's season could be OVER due to knee injury, with Manchester United captain suffering yet another blow at the end of miserable campaign and his future under scrutiny with Erik ten Hag looking for a new centre back

Harry Maguire is battling to play again this season after the Manchester United captain suffered a knee injury. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick revealed that Maguire has joined United’s lengthening injury list and will miss Thursday’s game at home to Chelsea – leaving him with just 14 fit outfield players.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'As soon as we can act we will try to turn things round': Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea will only need 'cosmetic surgery' in this summer's window, as he insists it is 'not possible' for new owners to splash out £250m

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea need only 'cosmetic surgery' this summer, rather than the open-heart operation Manchester United require according to Ralf Rangnick. Tuchel was speaking before Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford on Thursday, ahead of what promises to be a challenging transfer window for both clubs. Erik ten Hag must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Red Devils#Manchester United#Chelsea#The Champions League
Daily Mail

'If I'm Joel Matip, I'm fuming': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool defender should be FURIOUS after Jurgen Klopp dropped him for Ibrahima Konate for their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joel Matip will be 'fuming' after being relegated to the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Villarreal. The Reds face Unai Emery's LaLiga side at Anfield in their European semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday night, with defender Matip dropped by manager Jurgen Klopp for Ibrahima Konate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You have to be able to ride out the storm': Karim Benzema praises Real Madrid for staying within touching distance of Man City in the Champions League semi-final after scoring twice to keep his side in the tie

Karim Benzema admitted that Real Madrid did well to stay in the tie after conceding four times against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg. Pep Guardiola's side threatened to run away with the game after going 2-0 up inside the opening 11 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and eventually won 4-3 on a thrilling night of football.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: The greatness of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side is beyond doubt and it does not even feel like they need trophies to prove it... 1977 was the last time an Anfield team even came close to winning the Treble

The last Liverpool team to come close to winning the acclaimed treble of league, FA Cup and European Cup was the 1977 version. Bob Paisley’s team is considered one the club’s finest and their quest that year fell down only at Wembley in May when they lost to Manchester United in the Cup Final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits their first goal against Villarreal was a 'bit lucky' and warns Champions League semi-final second leg 'will be tough', as Andrew Robertson insists there is still work to do

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admitted their first goal was a 'bit lucky' as he warned their trip to Villarreal will be tough. The Reds had a dream start to their Champions League semi final as they dominated their first leg at Anfield, completely shutting the Spanish side out of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Bologna 2-1 Inter: Late HOWLER from reserve goalkeeper Ionut Radu hands Serie A title initiative to AC Milan, with Simone Inzaghi's side blowing chance to go top

It was only Ionut Radu's second Serie A appearance for Inter Milan this season, brought in for the regular goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who was not risked by Simone Inzaghi having picked up a knock. Oh, how the former Lazio striker must regret that decision. Nicola Sansone's pressure on Radu appears...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ex-Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink reveals controversial 2009 Champions League semi-final defeat by Barcelona made him 'have a few conspiracy theories' - and Dutch coach thought UEFA were 'looking to avoid the same two teams reaching the final again'

Former Chelsea caretaker boss Guus Hiddink says the controversial defeat in the 2009 Champions League semi-finals against Barcelona triggered him to 'have conspiracy theories'. The Blues went out courtesy of Andres Iniesta's stoppage-time away goal at Stamford Bridge on a night where they had numerous penalty appeals turned down by...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick calls up 19-year-old defender Will Fish to train with the Manchester United first team - after youngster struggled to get a game on loan at Stockport this season - amid their crippling injury crisis

Ralf Rangnick's days as Manchester United manager may be counting down towards their end but the interim boss is still looking towards the club's future after calling up teenager Will Fish to the first-team. With United facing an injury crisis, their hopes of reaching the Champions League next term appear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's AMAZING what they've done': Rio Ferdinand hails Liverpool's recruitment as key to their stunning form this season... while Peter Crouch insists squad depth is keeping Jurgen Klopp's men on course for a Quadruple

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Liverpool's recruitment strategy has been key to their sensational form this season. As well as being locked in a battle with Manchester City to win the Premier League, the Reds have already won the Carabao Cup, are in the final of the FA Cup and hold the advantage in their Champions League semi-final over Villarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool they must be 'completely on alert' for Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal - despite taking two-goal lead to Spain next week

Liverpool are on the verge of their tenth appearance in a European Cup final – but Jurgen Klopp warned his high-flyers they must remain on high alert. Second half goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, which came in the space of 133 seconds, put Liverpool firmly in control of their semi-final against Villarreal on a raucous night at Anfield.
UEFA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I haven't seen such happiness and hope at Newcastle in many years': Ex-owner Sir John Hall on Toon turnaround, why he shudders when hearing club described as 'world's richest'... and how he hopes new owners will help regenerate the North-East

Sir John Hall was walking through Chinatown in the shadow of St James' Park recently when he experienced a wave of emotions not felt since the days of his Newcastle United ownership. 'I was going to the Landmark restaurant before the match and was right among the crowd - I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff: Chris Wilder's side move to within two points of the play-off places after strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree seal confident victory over the Bluebirds

Heaven knows Middlesbrough have wobbled alarmingly in recent weeks, but this potentially priceless victory reignited their play-off hopes when they needed it most. Chris Wilder's men had failed to win in five games before the visit of Cardiff to surrender vital ground in the race for a top-six finish. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG 'will sell Neymar for just £76m this summer as they plot a squad revolution' - meaning they would be hit with a massive £122MILLION loss on superstar following his world-record £198m move in 2017

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to offload Neymar this summer as part of a rebuild by taking a huge loss on the player they paid a world record fee for. Neymar arrived at the Parc des Princes to huge fanfare in the summer of 2017 when PSG paid his Barcelona release clause of £198million (€222m) to bring him to the French capital in a move that stunned football.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy