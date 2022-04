More than half of Americans report feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted, but this has nothing to do with physical activity. Lack of sleep means more illness, weight gain, mental fog, poorer memory, and poorer decision making. Getting the proper amount and quality of rest is one of the most important things we can do in attempting to stay healthy and balanced in this super stressed and hyper connected world. We need to turn off the screens, and make our sleep environment calming and inviting. Sheets that are cool and calming, with a thread count of 200-800, are highly effective in ensuring the quality of our rest.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO