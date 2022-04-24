ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WooSox bullpen can’t hold lead in 4-2 loss at Syracuse; Jarren Duran, Jeter Downs have two of team’s four hits

By MassLive.com Staff
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Plummer blasted a 3-run home run off Worcester Red Sox reliever Geoff Hartlieb in the eighth inning to lift the Syracuse Mets to a 4-2 victory at home Sunday afternoon. Worcester dropped to 10-8 with...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Minor League Mondays: Colin Holderman could be a factor in the Mets’ bullpen

The New York Mets have had some bullpen issues early in the year as their top relievers haven’t always been reliable. The depth of the unit has also been leaky as Trevor Williams, Sean Reid-Foley and Joely Rodriguez have battled through struggles in the early going. The good news for the Mets is that they do have a couple of intriguing relief pitching prospects in the minor leagues that could help improve the unit throughout the season. One such man is Colin Holderman, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Red Sox in first of 4-game series

LINE: Blue Jays -135, Red Sox +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to open a four-game series. Toronto is 10-6 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .419.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Worcester, MA
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
MassLive.com

J.D. Martinez returns to Boston Red Sox lineup for opener vs. Blue Jays; Trevor Story sitting Monday night

J.D. Martinez is back in the Red Sox lineup Monday night in Toronto after missing the last four games due to left adductor tightness. Martinez, who left Wednesday’s game with the injury, is batting fifth as the designated hitter against Jays starter José Berríos. Catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was activated off the COVID-19 list Monday afternoon, is catching Nathan Eovaldi in his return to action.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Bichette's slam propels Blue Jays past Red Sox in series opener

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Holland
Person
Ryan Fitzgerald
Person
Derek Jeter
FOX Sports

Blue Jays try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

LINE: Blue Jays -143, Red Sox +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox trying to extend a three-game home winning streak. Toronto has a 12-6 record overall and a 6-2 record at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .252, the best team batting average in the AL.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Connor Wong, Boston Red Sox catching prospect: ‘When I was a pitcher, I liked throwing to a bigger target ... the opposite of me’

Red Sox catching prospect Connor Wong threw a sinker, knuckle-curveball and palmball as a high school pitcher. Ironically, pitcher Connor Wong probably would not have picked catcher Connor Wong as his battery mate. “Growing up, I liked watching the bigger catchers,” Wong said. “Bigger target. When I was a pitcher,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woosox#Worcester Red Sox#The Syracuse Mets#The Red Sox
MassLive.com

How Boston Red Sox announcer Mike Monaco went from NESN intern nicknamed ‘Zack Greinke’ to play-by-play man in 10 years

Ten years ago, Mike Monaco wasn’t known as “Mike” in the hallways of NESN’s Watertown studios. He was “Zack.”. When former NESN analyst (and MLB slugger) Matt Stairs first met Monaco, he told him he struck a resemblance to former Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke. And so Monaco, who spent the summer before his sophomore year at Notre Dame as a NESN intern, rolled with it.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Royals to open 3-game series

LINE: White Sox -149, Royals +126; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series. Chicago has a 6-9 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 3-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Brad Marchand ends goal drought as Bruins knock off first-place Panthers, 4-2

BOSTON — The Bruins beat the first-place Florida Panthers and guaranteed that they won’t have to play them when the playoffs start next week. Brad Marchand ended his 11-game goal drought with an empty netter and sealed Boston’s 4-2 win over the first-place Panthers, Tuesday at TD Garden. The win clinched the Bruins at worst the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the playoffs. They could still catch Tampa Bay for third place in the Atlantic Division.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
73K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy