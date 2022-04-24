ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Belts first home run

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Gets rest day

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers. With seven hits, a home run and a stolen base over his past four games, Tucker is finally beginning to warm up at the plate, but he was due for a day off after starting in each of the Astros' first 17 contests of 2022. Chas McCormick will pick up a start in right field while Tucker gets a rare breather.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Could return next week

Kahnle (elbow) is expected to make relief appearances on consecutive days later this week during his ongoing rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kahnle is nearing the finish line in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in August 2020. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 2

Benches clear, Cardinals avoid sweep in game-three win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory. Mets hitter J.D. Davis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Not starting Wednesday

Gurriel isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Gurriel hit .333 with three doubles, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base in his last five appearances, and he'll get his first day off since April 10. J.J. Matijevic will make his first career start at first base.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Back at Triple-A

Arias has gone 2-for-18 with a home run and a walk in four starts for Triple-A Columbus since returning to the affiliate's lineup Saturday. Arias was summoned from Triple-A to make his MLB debut last week, with Cleveland designating him as its 29th man for its April 20 doubleheader with the White Sox. He started in both ends of the twin bill, going 1-for-8 with two runs and an RBI.
CLEVELAND, OH
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Riding pine Wednesday

Kirk isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox. Kirk has gone 2-for-12 with two walks in his last five appearances, and he'll retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Tyler Heineman will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Goes on IL

The Blue Jays placed Borucki (finger) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Toronto called up Andrew Vasquez from Triple-A Buffalo to give the team another lefty option out of the bullpen while Borucki is on the shelf. Since he's tending to a blister on his pitching hand rather than a major injury, Borucki could be in store for a minimum-length stay on the IL.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Resting versus lefty

McMahon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies. The lefty-hitting McMahon had started in each of the last 12 games, so manager Bud Black likely viewed Wednesday as an opportune time to give him a breather with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the hill for Philadelphia. Alan Trejo will check in at third base as a replacement for McMahon.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Plays full game at Double-A

Urias (quadriceps) played nine innings at third base and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday in his rehab appearance for Double-A Biloxi. Tuesday's game was the third of Urias' rehab assignment, with the 24-year-old going 2-for-12 with a double and a pair of walks over that stretch. The Brewers could send Urias to Triple-A Nashville to pick up more plate appearances, but he's seemingly on track to return from the 10-day injured list by the early portion of next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Remains out of lineup

Arcia isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Arcia has gone 0-for-7 with three walks and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he's losing out on regular playing time since he'll take a seat for the third time in the last four games. Marcell Ozuna will start in left field while Alex Dickerson serves as the designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Promoted ahead of start

The Rockies recalled Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Lefty reliever Lucas Gilbreath was sent to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 28-man active roster for Feltner, who previously made a pair of spot starts for the Rockies late in the 2021 season. The 25-year-old right-hander was unable to secure a spot in the Rockies' Opening Day rotation, but he didn't have to wait long to receive a call-up after a recent doubleheader created the need for Colorado to temporarily break in a sixth starter. Feltner should be sufficiently stretched out after covering at least five innings in each of his four Triple-A starts, but he'll likely be sent back to Albuquerque shortly after Wednesday's outing.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Retreats to bench

Espinal isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Espinal is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 7-for-17 with two homers, two doubles, five RBI and four runs. He'll get a day off while Gosuke Katoh starts at the keystone and bats eighth.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Castillo: Needs two more rehab starts

Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that Castillo (shoulder) will require two more rehab starts in the minors before returning from the 10-day injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Castillo made his first rehab appearance Sunday with High-A Dayton, giving up an earned run on two hits...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Reinstated from paternity list

Castellanos was reinstated from the paternity list Wednesday. Castellanos had been on the paternity list since Sunday, but he'll rejoin the team prior to Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks haven't yet announced a starter for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, but Castellanos is a strong candidate to take the mound since he last pitched in Saturday's win over the Mets.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Robles isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Marlins. Robles went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll get a breather for the second time in the last three games. Lane Thomas will take over in center field and bat seventh.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Corey Kluber: Next start pushed to Friday

Kluber is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Twins in Tampa rather than Thursday against the Mariners as originally planned, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After he was roughed up four runs on 11 hits and a walk over five innings in his most...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Alex Dickerson: Second straight start vs. righty

Dickerson will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Dickerson will be included in the starting nine against a right-handed pitcher (Mark Leiter) for the second game in a row, suggesting he's usurped Orlando Arcia as Atlanta's preferred option at DH. Both Dickerson and Arcia will see their opportunities at both DH and in the corner outfield take a hit once Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to make his 2022 debut, possibly as soon as this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to lineup

Gurriel is starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Gurriel wasn't in Tuesday's lineup against Boston due to hamstring tightness, but he appeared off the bench and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. He'll start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA

