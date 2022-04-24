Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Belts first home run

The Rockies recalled Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Lefty reliever Lucas Gilbreath was sent to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 28-man active roster for Feltner, who previously made a pair of spot starts for the Rockies late in the 2021 season. The 25-year-old right-hander was unable to secure a spot in the Rockies' Opening Day rotation, but he didn't have to wait long to receive a call-up after a recent doubleheader created the need for Colorado to temporarily break in a sixth starter. Feltner should be sufficiently stretched out after covering at least five innings in each of his four Triple-A starts, but he'll likely be sent back to Albuquerque shortly after Wednesday's outing.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO