New Haven, CT

47th annual Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival returns to New Haven

By Erin Edwards, Ashley RK Smith
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The 47th Annual Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Celebration is back in New Haven. The event was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic....

WTNH.com

Nyberg: Daughter takes over Deep River restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Whistle Stop Cafe in Deep River has been serving breakfast and lunch for decades, and now it’s in new hands. The restaurant has been part of Maddie Kayser’s family since the 1930s. She recently took over the business from her mom after 30 years.
DEEP RIVER, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Taste Festival event announced

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Details about the first “Hartford Taste Festival” were revealed on Wednesday morning. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined the city’s Chamber of Commerce, The Hartford, and Connecticut Foodshare to announce the festival at 10 a.m. The festival was scheduled for June 10 and June...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Silver Sands State Park closed amid construction

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford’s Silver Sands State Park is currently closed due to construction, DEEP announced this week. According to officials, Silver Sands Parkway and portions of the parking lots are being repaved. The construction began on Monday, April 25 and is set to continue for up to 10 days. During the construction, the […]
MILFORD, CT
New Haven, CT
WTNH

Sunrise Cafe reopens to offer food to those in need

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Sunrise Cafe is now fully back open. It’s a free spot where the homeless and hungry can sit down for breakfast. Things had to change a lot during the pandemic, but Sunrise is now shining brightly once again. Breakfast is served at the Sunrise Cafe, and we do mean […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Highly motivated bear climbs bird feeder in Brookfield

A black bear was spotted climbing up a tree on Carmen Hill Road in Brookfield Friday. Tina Heidrich of Brookfield said she first noticed the bear at the bottom of the tree. Then it started climbing, heading toward the bird feeders. "He tried to reach them but they were too...
RealHartford

Another Movie to be Filmed in Hartford

Several scenes in a remake of the classic film Alice’s Restaurant are to be shot in Hartford. In this version, characters are grappling with how to manage a changing climate and unrelenting virus: do they fight the power, or like the Boomers before them, sell out when the going gets too tough? Will they double down on building mutual aid and creating a world in which they want to live, or will they shrug and take the package that lets them ignore everything except their immediate families, hoping that the coastal flooding and increasing wildfires (they’re doing nothing to prevent) don’t harsh on the mellow of their meager retirements? Will it end with sobering disillusionment, a bang, a whimper?
HARTFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Stonewall Coffee Open in Bridgeport; Grand Opening Scheduled for Wednesday

Kevin and Sarah Zakariasen are in their fifth year of business. To date, they have purchased, brewed and served nearly 5,000 pounds of coffee. Now, the couple has expanded their Clarksburg-based business and opened a second store in Bridgeport. Stonewall Coffee is located at 1219 Johnson Avenue, in the space previously occupied by Dr. David Faris and just beside Subway.
Stamford Advocate

Stamford Museum & Nature Center offers special program for neurodiverse children

The Stamford Museum & Nature Center is holding “Animals for All,” a free program series designed exclusively for neurodiverse children and their families. Two different program formats are offered: Heckscher Farm Open Evenings, which allow families to visit Heckscher Farm after-hours at their own pace and order, and Caring for Critters, which provides kids a chance to work with farm animals in a small group environment.
STAMFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Lake Compounce going cashless this season

BRISTOL – In line with a trend crossing several amusement parks and entertainment-centered facilities across the country, Lake Compounce will be going cashless this season. “Cashless will begin opening day, April 30,” said Lake Compounce Marketing Director Lynsey Winters.”We’ll have cash-to-card kiosks located throughout the park and they’re free to use for guests.”

