47th annual Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival returns to New Haven

Several scenes in a remake of the classic film Alice’s Restaurant are to be shot in Hartford. In this version, characters are grappling with how to manage a changing climate and unrelenting virus: do they fight the power, or like the Boomers before them, sell out when the going gets too tough? Will they double down on building mutual aid and creating a world in which they want to live, or will they shrug and take the package that lets them ignore everything except their immediate families, hoping that the coastal flooding and increasing wildfires (they’re doing nothing to prevent) don’t harsh on the mellow of their meager retirements? Will it end with sobering disillusionment, a bang, a whimper?

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO