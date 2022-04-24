ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is An EV Battery Shortage Coming? Rivian’s CEO Thinks So.

 3 days ago
The Rivian manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois. Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Had you asked someone in 2019 about the likelihood of a chip shortage affecting the auto industry, you might well have gotten an odd stare. Now, it’s something both automakers and prospective car buyers know all too well. It’s had a dramatic effect on numerous aspects of car production and sales — including ratcheting up the prices on a number of used cars across the country.

It’s been a challenge for all involved, and it’s led to a situation that many are hopeful that the industry never sees again. But that’s exactly what the CEO of one prominent electric vehicle manufacturer believes we might see before too long.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe raised warnings over a potential electric vehicle battery shortage which could have an even more dramatic impact on the industry.

On a recent tour of the company’s facilities, Scaringe noted that demand for batteries will grow substantially in the coming years. “Put very simply, all the world’s cell production combined represents well under 10% of what we will need in 10 years,” he told members of the media.

Later, he addressed the issue more directly by comparing it to the semiconductor shortage. “Semiconductors are a small appetizer to what we are about to feel on battery cells over the next two decades,” Scaringe said.

It’s an alarming point to consider, but it also makes a fair amount of sense. After all, countless automakers are pledging to fully electrify their lines in the coming years — and all that production will require a substantial increase in batteries. It’s one of the reasons you’re likely to see an increased number of battery factories in the coming years as well. But for the sake of a future with reduced emissions, let’s hope all involved can get the balance right.

EV Battery Demand Sparks Increase in Seabed Mining — And Controversy

Experts in the automotive field have pointed out that a growing demand for electric vehicles will lead to a growing demand for electric vehicle batteries. That, in turn, will likely involve an increase in mining for the components required to make those batteries. As it turns out, one of the places that’s being explored as a mining location is massive — the ocean floor.
GM Announces Ambitious Plan for Electric and Hybrid Corvettes

Some automakers make announcements by touting the performance specs of a planned new model or an electric version of an existing car or truck. Sometimes, though, that isn’t really necessary. Take for instance Chevrolet, which just made a terse but significant announcement on social media about the electrification of one of its signature vehicles: the Corvette.
How to Store Your Weed and Keep It Fresh

Welcome to InsideHook’s first annual Weed Week, where we’ll be providing coverage of a variety of cannabis-related goods, services and other topics of high interest for sophisticated stoners everywhere. Cannabis packaging has come a long way from the plastic baggies and spare containers we once used on a...
Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
Toyota investing in ICE by spending $383 million on four-cylinder engine

Electric vehicles are the future, but Toyota still thinks there's room for four-cylinder combustion engines because the automaker is investing $383 million into their production in the United States. The money is split across four sites in the country. According to the company's announcement, this powerplant is "the heart of new Toyota and Lexus vehicles."
It should be a golden moment for renewable energy. It’s not.

April 22 is Earth Day. Crude oil is over $100 a barrel, nobody wants to pay Vladimir Putin for gas anymore, and three-quarters of Americans now think that climate change is at least partially caused by humans. Great time for the solar energy business, right?. “This has been an incredibly...
Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
Michigan Explores the Idea of Becoming a Spaceflight Destination

What’s it like to live in an era where private space travel is on the rise? One aspect of it involves getting familiar with a lot of new launch locations. There was once a time when Cape Canaveral was the prime location associated with sending people into space. Now, things are a bit more geographically dispersed — consider Virgin Galactic’s facility in New Mexico, for example.
New Documentary Revisits the Toxic Legacy of “Girls Gone Wild”

There are some moments in pop culture history that seem, in retrospect, like an utterly horrible mistake on the part of all involved, creators and viewers alike. The very existence of the Girls Gone Wild franchise definitely falls into that category; we’re a long ways from “hasn’t aged well” when we talk about it. But the series’s legacy isn’t just one of rampant sexism and awful taste, and a new documentary offers a look into just how bad things got.
The 5 Best Everyday Bourbons to Drink Right Now

Is it the whiskey you associate with the “lower-middle shelf”? Should these bottles be “interesting enough to sip neat, versatile enough to mix in cocktails, and cheap enough to splash in a pan of caramelized onions”? Or, is it what noted whiskey guru Fred Minnick suggests, that “these are bourbons you can actually buy in your local liquor store.”
Former Metallica Bassist Rethinks Interviews After Van Halen Comments

Jason Newsted’s career in music spans decades, and while he’s most strongly associated with Metallica — the group for which he played bass from 1986 to 2001 — that’s only a part of his impressive discography. He’s played with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Voivod; he also contributed to UNKLE’s 1998 debut Psyence Fiction.
Life Lessons From the Second-Oldest Human Being to Ever Live

Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who shared a birth year with the likes of George Orwell, Lou Gehrig and Bing Crosby, passed away last week at the age of 119, as CNN reported. According to longevity researchers she was the second-oldest verified human being to ever live, and the oldest ever from a country that’s famous for producing centenarians.
How to Properly Clean Your Glass Pipes, Bubblers and Bongs

Welcome to InsideHook’s first annual Weed Week, where we’ll be providing coverage of a variety of cannabis-related goods, services and other topics of high interest for sophisticated stoners everywhere. Your beloved smoking piece is not unlike your car. You use it on the reg, love it to death...
Meet the Man Behind the Famous Kentucky Derby Bugle Call

With the prep races coming to a close on Saturday, the field is now settled for the 148th Kentucky Derby. Qualifying horses, trainers and racing aficionados will spend the next two weeks making their way to Churchill Downs to prepare for what is widely considered to be “the greatest two minutes in sports.” And for the 27th year running, when the time comes, they’ll look to the Official Bugler of Churchill Downs, Steve Buttleman, to call them to the post.
Crude Oil Can't Resist Pressure

Early in the final April week, oil prices are declining; Brent has reached $103.40. The key reason for this is a new coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai, China. Earlier, Shanghai authorities started slowly removing social restrictions – about 70% of the companies got back to their normal working routine. However, the population’s mobility is still very restricted because the rising tendency in the number of new cases returned last weekend. The Chinese lockdown limits the demand for fuel, thus having a serious impact on energy prices.
