Fire burns portion of JCA campus

A firefighter positions himself outside Jacksonville Christian Academy Sunday attempting to extinguish hotspots from a blaze that had broken out the previous night. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Firefighters worked through Saturday night and into this morning extinguishing the flames from Jacksonville Christian Academy’s church and daycare.

“As far as we know, based off of what we can see, it’s going to be a total loss,” Jacksonville Assistant Fire Chief Justin Minton said.

The children who went to the daycare facility located inside the burned-out building will be relocated about a mile down the road to Westside Baptist Church, according to JCA Principal Tommy Miller.

“We’re using their facilities for daycare until we get things straightened out,” Miller said.

However, the relocation of church services has not been determined yet, Miller said. The congregation met Sunday morning for an outside service in the parking lot of Cornerstone Church in Weaver, but a future service location has not been decided.

The cause of the fire was not known as of Sunday evening, according to both Minton and Miller.

The U.S. flag and the Christian cross stand beside a damaged section of building on the Jacksonville Christian Academy campus Sunday morning. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Sunday morning a grim scene presented itself from the parking lot of the church as ash and debris littered the pavement and firemen still doused the building, sending ash-colored water flowing across much of the parking lot.

A guitar lay on the ground some distance away from one of the entrances, saved from the blaze. The church flag posted in front of the building next to a wooden cross was browned and worn from smoke and heat of the nearby fire.

Minton said no one was at the facility when the fire began so no one was injured.

The initial call came in as a fire alarm between 8 and 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Minton.

“We responded as a fire alarm and then after we were en route it got upgraded to a working structure fire,” Minton said. “Inside, the structure had already collapsed so we weren’t able to make entry into the building, so we’ve just basically been working from outside in a defensive operation.”

By the time firefighters were on scene, the building was 25-50 percent “involved” according to Minton.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, half a dozen firemen were still on scene, though the fire was extinguished, Minton said.

“The fire is knocked down at this time, it’s just hard to just extinguish all the hotspots because the building is unstable,” Minton said. "We can’t really get crews in there to dig around, so we’re having to hit it from outside.”

Miller said a cost estimate of the damage and destruction would be made in the coming days once the school makes contact with its insurance company.

Several outside fire departments assisted with extinguishing the flames Saturday night: Alexandria, Anniston, Weaver, and Websters Chapel fire departments in conjunction with the Jacksonville Fire Department, the city’s public information officer Benjamin Nunnally said.

“I want to thank everyone that helped and contributed, including our supporting agencies and the residents that brought out food and drinks last night for the team," Jacksonville’s Fire Chief Keith Kadle said. "Some of the roads were blocked, and we appreciate everybody being understanding about that.”