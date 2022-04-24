ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

National Cannabis Festival comes to DC

By Skyler Sales
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEXrg_0fIvtVgp00

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — The National Cannabis festival has officially rolled into town to continue to eliminate the stigma behind marijuana.

The cannabis festival brings together crowds of people to enjoy everything from different strands of marijuana to different marijuana-infused merchandise.

“The national cannabis festival focuses on advocacy really getting the word out about cannabis and what’s going on in the industry legally as well as what’s happening with cannabis products,” Owner of Capital Hill Hemp, Alan Amsterdam explained.

But the festival isn’t just for people looking for some new product, the festival also features classes and workshops for people who want to do their part in decreasing the stigma behind marijuana-related crime.

“The stigma of cannabis has been around for a long time and to have an event like this where we can showcase and show people that it’s just a plant for therapeutic use,” Amsterdam said.

