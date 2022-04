RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - San José State scored six runs in its half of the fifth, erasing a Nevada lead on the way to taking the series with a 9-2 victory Sunday. The Pack (21-17, 13-8 MW) got an RBI single from Landon Wallace in the second, and a sacrifice fly from Jacob Stinson in the fifth, to take a 2-0 lead, with starter Casey Burfield cruising through the first four innings. But San José State got to Burfield in its half of the fifth, setting the stage by loading the bases on a walk and two singles to start the frame.

