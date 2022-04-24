Moon Knight Designer Breaks Down Show's Massive Practical Sets

Moon Knight Episode 5 had a devastating callback to the first episode of the series. Now, fans know why Steven Grant cared about his pet fish so much. "Asylum" showed that Marc Spector's little brother Randall drew a picture of a goldfish with one small fin on the day that ended up changing the Spector family's life forever. *Spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 5.* Essentially, drawing the picture of Gus the fish ended up being the last activity that Randall did before he died in an accident. Marc was tasked with looking out for his brother while exploring caves near their house. Rain began to pour down and quickly overtook the boys. The younger sibling died from the accident and Marc's mother Wendy holds it against Marc for the rest of her life. It's heartbreaking to watch on-screen. The sequence of flashbacks also se.

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO