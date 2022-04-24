ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon Knight Designer Breaks Down Show's Massive Practical Sets

By Adam Barnhardt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite largely being disconnected from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios spared no expense in its design budget for Moon Knight. We revealed Saturday the production made a whopping 47 Mr. Knight suits to have on-hand for the series. When it comes to the production designer, designer Stefania...

TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 5 Detail Reveals Heartbreaking Callback to Episode 1

Moon Knight Episode 5 had a devastating callback to the first episode of the series. Now, fans know why Steven Grant cared about his pet fish so much. "Asylum" showed that Marc Spector's little brother Randall drew a picture of a goldfish with one small fin on the day that ended up changing the Spector family's life forever. *Spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 5.* Essentially, drawing the picture of Gus the fish ended up being the last activity that Randall did before he died in an accident. Marc was tasked with looking out for his brother while exploring caves near their house. Rain began to pour down and quickly overtook the boys. The younger sibling died from the accident and Marc's mother Wendy holds it against Marc for the rest of her life. It's heartbreaking to watch on-screen. The sequence of flashbacks also se.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Who Is Moon Knight's SPOILER Explained

Moon Knight had a big reveal this week, as the origin story of Marc Spector was laid bare for the audience. However, that big surprise also carried the introduction of Randall Spector with it. *Spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 5* Marc's little brother was involved in an accident while the two were exploring a cave not far from where they lived. A flash flood left the boys scrambling inside the expanse and Randall didn't make it out. However, we never see his body, just his Shiva. That could be Marvel holding their cards to possibly introduce Shadow Knight at a later point in the MCU.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 5 Ending Has Marvel Fans Going Ballistic

Moon Knight Episode 5 had to pick up the slack from the WTF?! shock of episode 4's cliffhanger ending – but by the end, somewhow managed to up the "WTF" factor even higher! Naturally, a lot of Marvel fans are reeling from what went down in Moon Knight Episode 5, and have turned to social media to vent that anxiety and anguish and/or look for emotional support. Stepping back and looking at it all (which you can see below), it's pretty clear: Marvel has emotionally wrecked fans with these latest Moon Knight twists!
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Moon Knight Cosplay Hoodie Is On Sale For 30% Off

Marvel Studios Moon Knight episode 5 "Asylum" began streaming on Disney+ this morning, and that means there's only one more episode left. Speaking of time running out on Moon Knight, the Moon Knight cosplay hoodie from Hot Topic / Our Universe is currently on sale in pre-order right here for 30% off using the code HTDEAL at checkout.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Man-Thing Reportedly Appearing in Marvel's Werewolf by Night Halloween Special

It looks like Man-Thing's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may come sooner than expected. At one point this year, the beloved Marvel Horror character was rumored to get his own Disney+ Halloween special in a year or so. Now, new sources suggest the character's going to be appear by the end of the year in an entirely different special instead. The latest report comes from Cosmic Circus, which suggests the Macabre Man-Thing will appear in the yet-to-be-named Halloween special featuring the likes of Werewolf by Night.
MOVIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Ticket Presale Amount Revealed

Doctor in the Multiverse of Madness's ticket presale figures have been released – and they certainly look good for Marvel Studios! Doctor Strange 2 has reportedly sold $42 million in tickets so far, with just over a week to go until the film hits US theaters on May 6th. The figures were revealed in a statement by Tony Chambers, the Head fo Theatrical at Disney. Previous reporting had pointed to Multiverse of Madness breaking first-day advanced ticket sales records for the year, outpacing DC's The Batman. Now it sounds like those big first-day sales are shaping up to a big first weekend box office.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Confirms New Tales of the Jedi Series

With a month to go until Star Wars Celebration, details of in-person events are starting to emerge, which included the reveal that a new panel will be held in honor of the Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi series of animated shorts. No actual details about the project have been confirmed, with Lucasfilm themselves not having made the announcement, though the reveal of this information could see more details about the project be revealed ahead of Celebration. Given that one of the special guests at the panel will be Dave Filoni, it's possible that he is involved in the project in some capacity. Star Wars Celebration kicks off on May 26th and the Tales of the Jedi panel will take place on Saturday, May 28th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney Releases 2022-2023 Movie Slate Image

Disney revealed its full movie slate for both 2022 and 2023 during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday. Producer Jon Landau ran through the entire lineup, starting off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (slated to premiere on May 6) followed by Lightyear (June 17), The Bob's Burgers Movie (May 27), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), a re-release of Avatar (Sept. 24), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Amsterdam (Nov. 4), The Menu (Nov. 18), Strange World (Nov. 23), Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16), The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023), The Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), Indiana Jones (June 30, 2023), The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023). Stay tuned for more information on the releases of all the films as they become available!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Director James Wan Used New Tech on Underwater Scenes

The world is buzzing about the first footage from James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, but there is another film that's trying to push the boundaries of how movie audiences experience the underwater realm: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aquaman 2 was delayed from 2022 to 2023, but from the sound of things there may be a very legitimate reason for it: James Wan is breaking new technological ground to create the visuals of the film.
MOVIES

