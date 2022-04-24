ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I’m a mum-of-12 and I’ve been pregnant for 88 months – I’m only 32, people judge me all the time

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A MUM-OF-12 has revealed she has been pregnant for a total of 88 months.

Britni Church, 32, gave birth to triplets Oliver, Asher, and Abel just over two years ago and had her latest addition, Rowyn, just over a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4ygz_0fIvsq8b00
Britni and her husband Chris, with eleven of the twelve children Credit: Mercury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fymrI_0fIvsq8b00
Britni, from the US, has spent over seven years pregnant, despite only being 32 Credit: Britni Church/TIKTOK

In a recent video uploaded to her TikTok account, the mum revealed how she has been pregnant for 88 months, or seven years and four months despite only being 32 years of age.

Despite having twelve children, Britni said: "I don’t enjoy pregnancy that much but I’d do it again if I had to. Love these guys so much."

The mum from Arkansas City, Kansas, US, had her first child, Crizman, 16, six days after her sixteenth birthday with her ex-husband.

They ended up having another four children together - Jordan, 14, Caleb, 13, Jace, 12 and Cadence, ten - but broke up in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly1p2_0fIvsq8b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dN7po_0fIvsq8b00

After the divorce, Britni said she went through a carefree phase, partying at weekends, and unexpectedly fell pregnant with her sixth child, Jesalyn, now eight, in 2012.

She spent three years raising six kids alone as a single parent before meeting her current husband, Chris, a sub-contractor, in 2014.

The pair have since had another six kids together.

Britni and her husband Chris spend over £230 on groceries, and go through five boxes of cereal, 66 cartons of milk and 600 nappies in a single week.

Although Britni loves being a mum to her number broad, she has had to defend her large brood in the past and said they are "just like everyone else" after being criticised for her super-sized family.

Despite what people think of her, the full-time mum swears her life isn’t endless chaos and says she doesn't rely on benefits to support her family.

Previously speaking to CafeMom, she said: "People assume a lot of things about us that just aren’t true - we are just like everyone else."

Although the mum has previously said she wanted more children, Britni wants to hold off.

Having four kids under the age of three has understandably been hard for the mum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAIar_0fIvsq8b00
Britni with the triplets Credit: Mercury

