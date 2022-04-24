RGV Sounds: Marco Antonio Solís performs solo and Los Bukis hits in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A legendary Mexican singer played to a packed audience at the Bert Ogden Arena and brought an energetic message of love while playing his biggest hits.

Marco Antonio Sol í s brought his show to Edinburg on Saturday playing songs from his solo catalog and Los Bukis hits. Solis formed Los Bukis in 1975 and reached mass fame with the grupero band until they disbanded in 1996.

Sol í s’s concert was a blast of grupero using just traditional band members combined with his Latin pop approach that incorporates dancers and theatrics.

Marco Antonio Sol í s performs at Edinburg’s Bert Ogden Arena (photo: Nathaniel Puente ValleyCentral)

The show opened with an instrumental piece as the dancers and musicians took center stage, absent Solis.

Near the end of this opening sequence, Sol í s walked on stage to roaring applause. He smiled and greeted the crowd before jumping into “No Puedo Olvidarla,” off his 2006 solo album Trozos de Mi Alma, Vol. 2 .

Sol í s’s signature smile and sultry voice made just about everyone in attendance swoon as he transitioned from one song to the next.

The first Los Bukis song Sol í s played was “Y Ahora Te Vas,” off their 1988 album Si Me Recuerdas . For this song, Sol í s donned a guitar and gave a shoutout to his former band.

As the show progressed, Sol í s would take some time in between songs to address the crowd. One of his consistent messages was that love is the highest form of vibrational energy and that everyone should take the time to love themselves.

Solis also noted that music and concerts work as a perfect gateway for people to reflect love and energy on each other.

Marco Antonio Sol í s performs at Edinburg’s Bert Ogden Arena (photo: Nathaniel Puente ValleyCentral)

Other solo songs Sol í s performed included “Mas Que Tu Amigo,” “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” and “La Venia Bendita,” while Los Bukis songs included “Yo Te Necesito,” “Tu Carcel,” and “Adonde Vas.”

Before playing “Tu Carcel,” Sol í s introduced Eusebio “El Chivo” Cortez, the bassist from Los Bukis, to play the song on stage and told the crowd about how much he admires his bandmate.

In total, Sol í s performed over 20 songs and completed three encores. The Edinburg crowd was left in awe watching the multi-billboard charting artist sing.

Sol í s’s stop in Edinburg comes as part of his “Que Ganas de Verte” tour.

His music career began when he was a child in Michoacan, Mexico, and played in various bands with his cousin, Joel Solis. The pair then started Los Bukis in the 1970s and released 16 albums reaching critical acclaim. The band was nominated for multiple Grammy awards during its 21-year run. Los Bukis reunited for a concert tour in 2021 and played to sold-out crowds in Texas, California, and Mexico.

Sol í s has stayed in the spotlight during his solo career by releasing 10 albums while being inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame.

The Rio Grande Valley is full of musical talent that deserves exposure. If you know a musician or band who should be featured on RGV Sounds, email KVEO-DigitalDesk@nexstar.tv.





























For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.