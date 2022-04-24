ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

RGV Sounds: Marco Antonio Solís performs solo and Los Bukis hits in Edinburg

By Nathaniel Puente
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kv2T6_0fIvslyC00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A legendary Mexican singer played to a packed audience at the Bert Ogden Arena and brought an energetic message of love while playing his biggest hits.

RGV Sounds: Read previous musician features here!

Marco Antonio Sol í s brought his show to Edinburg on Saturday playing songs from his solo catalog and Los Bukis hits. Solis formed Los Bukis in 1975 and reached mass fame with the grupero band until they disbanded in 1996.

Sol í s’s concert was a blast of grupero using just traditional band members combined with his Latin pop approach that incorporates dancers and theatrics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkPJW_0fIvslyC00
Marco Antonio Sol í s performs at Edinburg’s Bert Ogden Arena (photo: Nathaniel Puente ValleyCentral)

The show opened with an instrumental piece as the dancers and musicians took center stage, absent Solis.

Near the end of this opening sequence, Sol í s walked on stage to roaring applause. He smiled and greeted the crowd before jumping into “No Puedo Olvidarla,” off his 2006 solo album Trozos de Mi Alma, Vol. 2 .

Sol í s’s signature smile and sultry voice made just about everyone in attendance swoon as he transitioned from one song to the next.

The first Los Bukis song Sol í s played was “Y Ahora Te Vas,” off their 1988 album Si Me Recuerdas . For this song, Sol í s donned a guitar and gave a shoutout to his former band.

Looking to adopt? Check out ValleyCentral’s Pet of the Week!

As the show progressed, Sol í s would take some time in between songs to address the crowd. One of his consistent messages was that love is the highest form of vibrational energy and that everyone should take the time to love themselves.

Solis also noted that music and concerts work as a perfect gateway for people to reflect love and energy on each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gg8Uw_0fIvslyC00
Marco Antonio Sol í s performs at Edinburg’s Bert Ogden Arena (photo: Nathaniel Puente ValleyCentral)

Other solo songs Sol í s performed included “Mas Que Tu Amigo,” “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” and “La Venia Bendita,” while Los Bukis songs included “Yo Te Necesito,” “Tu Carcel,” and “Adonde Vas.”

Before playing “Tu Carcel,” Sol í s introduced Eusebio “El Chivo” Cortez, the bassist from Los Bukis, to play the song on stage and told the crowd about how much he admires his bandmate.

In total, Sol í s performed over 20 songs and completed three encores. The Edinburg crowd was left in awe watching the multi-billboard charting artist sing.

Sol í s’s stop in Edinburg comes as part of his “Que Ganas de Verte” tour.

His music career began when he was a child in Michoacan, Mexico, and played in various bands with his cousin, Joel Solis. The pair then started Los Bukis in the 1970s and released 16 albums reaching critical acclaim. The band was nominated for multiple Grammy awards during its 21-year run. Los Bukis reunited for a concert tour in 2021 and played to sold-out crowds in Texas, California, and Mexico.

Sol í s has stayed in the spotlight during his solo career by releasing 10 albums while being inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame.

RGV True Crime: Unsolved murder mysteries of the Rio Grande Valley

The Rio Grande Valley is full of musical talent that deserves exposure. If you know a musician or band who should be featured on RGV Sounds, email KVEO-DigitalDesk@nexstar.tv.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWioT_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4jEQ_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISLxt_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4JmJ_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PF2MF_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dax00_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVWZ6_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAi91_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpgFD_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApSZd_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mekP_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmzC9_0fIvslyC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOxo5_0fIvslyC00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KXAN

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio. Texas Game Wardens with Bexar County, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, a post by Texas Game Wardens stated. At the restaurant, police found 381 “whole shark […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Body of Texas Guardsman Bishop Evans found in the Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - The body of the Texas National Guard member who went missing after going into the Rio Grande river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrants has been found.The body of guard member Specialist Bishop Evans was reportedly located near the Mexican side of the Rio Grande."We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family. We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and...
EAGLE PASS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Edinburg, TX
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Antonio Solís
Mix 94.1

Surfing in Amarillo? Time to Catch a South Padre Wave

What does South Padre Island have to do with Amarillo, Texas?. Nothing except a piece of South Padre Island is coming to Amarillo. When you think of the beach, you definitely don't think of Amarillo. I mean seriously we are in the middle of the Texas Plains, with no saltwater, no beach. However, a restaurant in Amarillo has made it feel like a piece of the beach lives here.
AMARILLO, TX
ValleyCentral

Fans react to UT versus UTRGV baseball game

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday night, UTRGV Vaqueros baseball faced the UT Longhorns for the first time in over 50 years. The last time UT Baseball was in Edinburg was in 1971. Many fans said they got tickets to the sold-out game as soon as they could. “Actually it was four months ago cause […]
EDINBURG, TX
KIII 3News

Power outages decreasing in Alice and Falfurrias areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the AEP Texas Outage Map, outages began around 4:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 26. AEP reports that 1,000 customers in the Alice and Falfurrias areas are without power as of 7:44 a.m. This is down from the peak of over 2,000 outages at...
ALICE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Latin Music#Hall Of Fame#Mexican#Pet Of
ValleyCentral

“Dinos and Dragons” returns to McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dinos & Dragons Adventure Park will be opening at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday. The park will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday. The park will feature 114 dinosaurs and dragons, according […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Gorilla dies unexpectedly at Gladys Porter Zoo

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo staff are mourning the loss of a Western Lowland Gorilla who died last week. The zoo issued a release on Wednesday commemorating the life of Martha, a gorilla who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. Zookeepers noticed Martha was slow to respond on the morning of April 19. She […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KRGV

Rallies held across the country in support of Melissa Lucio

Multiple cities across the country held rallies in support of a Harlingen woman on death row. Melissa Lucio is set to be executed on Wednesday after she was convicted of murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter in 2008. Lucio’s lawyers say they have evidence that proves her innocence,...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy