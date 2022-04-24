ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man fatally stabbed on Metro Transit bus in Uptown, Minneapolis

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6ITy_0fIvrJPl00
Joe Nelson

After two homicides Saturday in Minneapolis, police are investigating another homicide after a man was fatally stabbed on a Metro Transit bus early Sunday morning.

According to MPD, the stabbing happened on a Metro Transit bus at about 2:10 a.m. in the area of Lagoon and Emerson avenues in Uptown, which is located just two blocks east of where police found a man fatally shot just before midnight.

Responding officers found a man with "apparent life-threatening stab wounds." The victim, described by police as an adult male, was pronounced dead a the scene.

Police believe a verbal dispute escalated and the man was fatally stabbed by another man, who fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In North Minneapolis Dies In Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 20-year-old man shot earlier this week in north Minneapolis has died. The Minneapolis Police Department says its office was informed Friday that the victim died at North Memorial Medical Center. He was identified as I Am King Majesty Allah. Investigators say the man was shot Wednesday afternoon on the 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Officers found the victim in the street with a severe gunshot wound. (credit: CBS) According to police, the man was standing outside a car and talking with the people inside when the shots rang out. The vehicle fled the scene. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Per police, this shooting marks the 23rd homicide in the city so far this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

1 arrested after stabbing in downtown Minneapolis

One man has been arrested in connection with a Friday stabbing in downtown Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing downtown at around 2:45 p.m. Police arrived at the scene – near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street – and found a 56-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Snatch & Grab For The Neighborhood’ Burglars Target South Minneapolis Hardware Store

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A south Minneapolis hardware store is out thousands of dollars after thieves broke in Friday morning. It happened at Nicollet Hardware. The three-hour heist was captured on store surveillance cameras and left the family-owned store with a loss of $6,000. Surveillance video shows the first suspect using a rock to smash both entrances around 12:45 a.m. Friday. Multiple people follow, moving in and out of the store stealing expensive power tools and a cash register. Co-owners Sam Rosch and Elena Nelson said they weren’t notified by their alarm company until 3:45 a.m. They rushed to the store and saw...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Transit#Transit Bus#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Mpd#Crimestoppers
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Three men killed in separate homicides in Minneapolis last weekend have been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Rayshawn Earl James Brown, 30, of St. Paul, died of multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Lagoon and Girard avenues in Uptown just before midnight Saturday. According to Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Reckless Driver Pulled Over In St. Paul Traffic Stop Was Gunshot Victim, Police Say

ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say officers pulled over a man “driving recklessly” Sunday night, only to find that he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The traffic stop happened at about 8:10 p.m. after officers saw the driver exit Interstate 94 onto Lexington Avenue. (credit: CBS) The injured driver was taken to Regions Hospital, were he’s being treated for a non-life threatening injury. No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
Bring Me The News

Driver 'partially ejected' in fatal crash in Minneapolis

A driver was killed in Minneapolis Saturday morning after hitting a wall and getting “partially ejected” from his vehicle. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Yukon was exiting Interstate 94 westbound onto Washington Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. when he crashed into a cement wall and was partially ejected.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy