SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) - It was a special day for Spencer-Van Etten/Candor's Nick Thomas and Devin Beach as the two signed to play football together at Utica University. Thomas, who was a quarterback and linebacker, and Beach, a tight end and linebacker for the Eagles played a major part in their dominance this past season. Spencer-Van Etten 8-man football went undefeated, where they captured their first Section IV Title with a 50-12 win over Groton, then they won a Regional Title to end a perfect season with a 68-20 win over Spackenkill.

SPENCER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO