Fire at Myakka State forest 95% contained

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some communities west of the Denver metro area are getting a new emergency notification system. All of Jefferson County, along with Broomfield and Westminster, will share “LookoutAlert.”
(credit: Getty Images)
It will be used for anything from fires to floods, to danger in the neighborhood. Reverse 911-type notifications have come a long way since the Lower North Fork Fire ravaged Jefferson County 10 years ago. Three people died in that fire from a prescribed burn. There were problems with emergency notifications.
Now, beneath Lookout Mountain, first responders gathered as the newest generation of alert notifications was announced.
“While the fire...
Comments / 0