Fire at Myakka State forest 95% contained

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some communities west of the Denver metro area are getting a new emergency notification system. All of Jefferson County, along with Broomfield and Westminster, will share “LookoutAlert.” (credit: Getty Images) It will be used for anything from fires to floods, to danger in the neighborhood. Reverse 911-type notifications have come a long way since the Lower North Fork Fire ravaged Jefferson County 10 years ago. Three people died in that fire from a prescribed burn. There were problems with emergency notifications. Now, beneath Lookout Mountain, first responders gathered as the newest generation of alert notifications was announced. “While the fire...

27 MINUTES AGO