Charlotte County, FL

Fire at Myakka State forest 95% contained

By SNN Newsroom
snntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Count (SNN)-- A brush fire that erupted in Charlotte County on Saturday has been 95% contained. The flames broke...

www.snntv.com

