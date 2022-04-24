ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Family of teen who died on Orlando drop ride expected to file lawsuit Monday, lawyers say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lawyers representing the family of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died while riding the Orlando FreeFall tower drop ride, are expected to file a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.

Sampson family lawyers said the suit will be against “multiple businesses.”

They also said Nekia Dodd, the mother of Tyre Sampson, is planning to hold a news conference Tuesday.

This will be the first time Dodd has talked publicly about the death of her son.

Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park on March 24.

State investigations have been looking into what caused Tyre Sampson to fall from the ride.

Investigators have said the normal space between a safety harness and exit of the seat is 3.33 inches while Tyre’s seat was 7.19 inches.

RealizeRealLies
2d ago

all because the people that own this ride wanted to bring in more revenue so they manually adjusted two seats on this ride so bigger people could ride it. unfortunately, somebody's life had to be lost in order for investigators to find this out. it makes me so sick to my stomach to know that this family no longer has their child but will soon have more money than they'll know what to do with, that doesn't bring their child back though 😢😭😭

Orlando, FL
