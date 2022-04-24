Family of teen who died on Orlando drop ride expected to file lawsuit Monday, lawyers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lawyers representing the family of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died while riding the Orlando FreeFall tower drop ride, are expected to file a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.

Sampson family lawyers said the suit will be against “multiple businesses.”

They also said Nekia Dodd, the mother of Tyre Sampson, is planning to hold a news conference Tuesday.

This will be the first time Dodd has talked publicly about the death of her son.

Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park on March 24.

State investigations have been looking into what caused Tyre Sampson to fall from the ride.

Investigators have said the normal space between a safety harness and exit of the seat is 3.33 inches while Tyre’s seat was 7.19 inches.

