Boulder County, CO

Tree, Power Line & Log Pile Blamed For Small Fire In Boulder County

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New information from the Timberline Fire Protection District states a series of events helped ignite a small fire in unincorporated Boulder County. The fire started on April 23 near Porter Ranch and Magnolia Roads.

Timberline Fire officials say a tree which blew onto a power line, sending that line onto a log pile started the fire.

Several agencies responded and knocked it down quickly. The fire burned about a quarter of an acre.

No evacuations were ordered, and no injuries were reported.

