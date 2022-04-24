ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, MO

Court hearing scheduled Tuesday for Timothy Norton, 1 of 2 charged in death of Cassidy Rainwater

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Timothy Norton, one of two men charged in the murder of Dallas County woman Cassidy Rainwater, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. A criminal setting hearing for Norton is scheduled for April 26, 2022. It will be Norton’s first court hearing since he pleaded...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, MO
City
Buffalo, MO
Dallas County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Two suspects found unconscious in Pulaski County Jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A reported emergency in the Pulaski County Jail led to two people being issued warrants for the delivery or possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. On April 11th, correctional staff called on deputies after finding Kenneth Harting and Ronald Rollins unconscious and unresponsive in the jail. Both suspects […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Kirsch
Person
Scott Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Court Hearing#Murder#Violent Crime#Ky3 News
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Police locate suspect after Independence woman stabbed in face

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in a disturbing stabbing case. Police first notified the public they were searching for a person of interest considered armed and dangerous Monday afternoon. Police said in a press release that authorities were called to...
BELTON, MO
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Suspect in Burg Jones Lane shooting has been arrested, authorities say

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies along with the East Carroll Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect of the shooting on Burg Jones Lane. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Jaundrick Tramon Luckett at his residence in Lake Providence, La. without incident. The victim of the shooting is in serious, […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy