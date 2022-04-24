ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans City, VT

PHOTOS: Vermont Maple Festival draws a crowd at St. Albans

By Glenn Russell
 3 days ago
Members of the Mt. Sinai Shriners process up Main Street during the Vermont Maple Festival parade in St. Albans on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

ST. ALBANS – The annual Vermont Maple Festival drew crowds with a range of festivities this weekend. Held annually at St. Albans, the event began at noon on Friday and wrapped up with a parade and entertainment on the Main Street stage on Sunday.

The 55th Vermont Maple Festival is a celebration of Vermont’s first agricultural crop of the year: maple syrup. This year's theme was "Tap into Vermont Maple."

Although not the full-fledged event it used to be due to the pandemic, the 2022 festival brought back many of the public favorites including the 43rd annual sap run, sugarhouse tours, the merchants' window contest, live entertainment, and of course, the maple syrup and maple cooking contests.

The youth talent show was livestreamed instead of being live, and a dog show was added to the lineup this year.

Maple creemees, maple sugar frosted doughnuts, maple cotton candy were among the items vendors served up at the food court, and a maple syrup tasting at the Sugarhouse in the Park kept things sweet.

The parade began at 11 a.m. on Sunday with floats, bands, costumed characters and a family show on the Main Street stage.

Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont Maple Festival draws a crowd at St. Albans .

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

