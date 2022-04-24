ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton County, ND

NDHP trooper hit by drunk driver while manning closed I-94 exit

By Nick Jachim
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was hit by a drunk driver while they were in their squad car early Sunday morning while manning a road closure gate on I-94 near milepost 147.

According to the NDHP, the incident occurred around 1:13 a.m. with the trooper manning the road closure gate on I-94 with his emergency lights activated.

The trooper noticed the vehicle approaching their car at a fast speed and was able to move the squad car enough to the right to avoid a head-on collision and was side-swiped instead.

The drunk driver then drove through the road closure gates.

Nobody was injured in the collision and the Morton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash and arrested the driver for DUI.

No names were given regarding either the driver or the trooper.

This incident is still under investigation by Morton County and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

