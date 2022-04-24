ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's Kyle Lowry to miss Game 4

By JD Shaw
 3 days ago
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Heat star Kyle Lowry will miss Game 4 of the team’s first-round series against the Hawks on Sunday due to his hamstring strain, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel (Twitter link). Lowry suffered the injury in Game 3 on Friday and was ruled out for the rest of the game entering the fourth quarter.

“The training staff determined he wasn’t going to be able to play tonight,” head coach Erik Spoelstra said, as relayed by Winderman. Lowry received around-the-clock treatment and had hoped to play. His status for Game 5 on Tuesday is still unclear.

Without Lowry, the Heat lost the fourth quarter 34-25 in Game 3. His defense and passing has been important for the team, though his scoring production has been low through three games. He’s averaged 8.3 points in 29.7 minutes, shooting 35% overall.

Miami is shallow at point guard, meaning Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will likely have the ball more. The team also has back-up point guard Gabe Vincent available and could turn to Victor Oladipo, who’s only appeared in eight games.

