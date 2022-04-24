ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Non-profit Hope & Olive holds shoe drive to provide permanent makeup services for those with medical conditions

By Noelle Friel
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlBx5_0fIvpLFd00

Local non-profit Hope & Olive is restoring confidence with a touch of makeup. The organization provides free permanent makeup services to those who have experienced life-altering circumstances such as cancer, alopecia, or trichotilomania.

“Permanent makeup eyebrows, eyeliner is sometimes requested, lips would be maybe for somebody who has a cleft lip," said founder Jill Ullmer. "We also do areola restoration after reconstruction from breast cancer."

The non-profit is currently holding its 3rd annual Soles4Hope Shoe Drive throughout April and May. Anyone can drop off new or used gently-worn shoes at one of 21 donation sites around Northeast Wisconsin. You can see the full list of donation sites here .

All of the shoes that are collected are sent to an organization called Funds2Orgs , which will donate the shoes to impoverished countries. Hope & Olive will receive 40 cents for every pound of shoes donated. Ullmer says their goal is to receive 10,000 pairs of shoes by the end of May.

Ullmer got the idea to start the non-profit after working as a permanent makeup artist in Green Bay.

"Once I got into my career I realized there were so many people that needed permanent makeup services for medical reasons and there was a need to be able to help them at no cost," Ullmer said.

“You wouldn’t think about permanent makeup as having such a big impact on people’s lives but it truly does," said Ellie Wichman, a volunteer with Young Life ministry who volunteered to help bag shoes for Hope & Olive.

Ullmer says the permanent makeup services that Hope & Olive provides are transformational for the self esteem of the organization's recipients.

“What we’re doing is giving our recipients a piece of themselves back and making them feel more confident," Ullmer said. "It’s increasing their self esteem, it’s making them walk with a little extra bounce in their step.”

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Green Bay, WI
Society
City
Green Bay, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy