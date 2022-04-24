ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road closure near Pima and Swan one dead in collision

By Corey Salmon
 3 days ago
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed one person dead in a motorcyclist accident off the intersection of Pima and Swan.

The crash happened around 12:30 P.M. today and one other person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Currently, the details are limited, as more information comes in we will keep you updated.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Corey has a passion for film production and also runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

