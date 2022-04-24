ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

OpTic Gaming wins Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUo9l_0fIvp1gM00

OpTic Gaming swept LOUD in Sunday’s best-of-five grand final to win the Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Stage 1 Masters at Reykjavik, Iceland.

OpTic won three closely contested maps — 13-9 on Ascent, 14-12 on Bind and 15-13 on Breeze — and took home the $200,000 grand prize out of a $675,000 prize pool.

The grand final was a rematch of the upper-bracket final, in which LOUD won 2-1 to knock OpTic into the lower-bracket final. OpTic trounced ZETA DIVISION 3-0 in Saturday’s lower-bracket final to stay alive.

It was a dream run for the American organization, which only placed second in the North American Challengers tournament to qualify for Reykajvik and dropped its opening match in the Group Stage earlier this month.

Facing elimination at that point, OpTic beat KRU Esports and XERXIA to emerge as the second seed from Group B.

Valorant Champions NA Stage 1 Challengers prize pool:
1. $200,000 — OpTic Gaming
2. $120,000 — LOUD
3. $85,000 — ZETA DIVISION
4. $65,000 — Paper Rex
5-6. $40,000 — DRX, G2 Esports
7-8. $25,000 — Team Liquid, The Guard
9-10. $15,000 — Ninjas in Pyjamas, XERXIA
11-12. $10,000 — Fnatic, KRU Esports
DNP. $25,000 — FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix were awarded $25,000 after travel restrictions in Ukraine and Russia forced some of their players to miss the competition.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Shooting World Cup: Great Britain's Amber Hill and Kirsty Hegarty win medals

Great Britain's women have secured two shooting World Cup medals in Italy this week as Amber Hill won skeet silver and Kirsty Hegarty took trap gold. Olympian Hill's medal continued her fine form on her return to international shooting after missing the Tokyo Games with coronavirus. The 24-year-old won gold...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Stephen Hendry receives major boost as he is handed a new two-year tour wildcard despite the seven-time World Snooker Champion not playing a professional match since November

Stephen Hendry has been handed a career lifeline despite the boss of World Snooker admitting he has been ‘disappointed’ by the legend’s turn-out at tournaments. The record seven-time world champion has not played a professional match since the UK Championship in November and did not even enter qualifying for the Crucible this year, despite coming out of retirement in 2020 after an eight-year hiatus.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Jets#Video Game#North American#The Group Stage#Xerxia#Optic Gaming 2#Zeta Division 4#Paper Rex 5 6#Drx#Team Liquid#Guard#Kru Esports Dnp#Funplus#Houston Texans#Nfl
The Independent

Tour de Yorkshire’s future to be decided next week

The company bidding to save the Tour de Yorkshire expects to have a clear idea on whether the plans can go ahead by the end of next week.Silicon Dales managing director Robin Scott is due to meet with both British Cycling and the Amaury Sports Organisation, the Tour de France organisers who shared the contract for hosting the race with Welcome To Yorkshire, in the next seven days to discuss options.Scott’s company bought the rights to the race earlier this month as part of a package of assets sold off after Welcome To Yorkshire went into administration, though Scott admitted...
WORLD
The Independent

John Higgins gets a ‘bit of rhythm going’ as he reaches Snooker World Championship quarter-finals

John Higgins reached the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals for the 16th time after wrapping up a 13-7 win over Noppon Saengkham and believes he is finally hitting his stride in Sheffield.The 46-year-old Scot did the damage in Sunday night’s second session when he reeled off seven frames in a row to move two away from victory at 11-5.He won the first upon their resumption but then watched a mini fightback from his opponent, who reduced the deficit to 12-6 then came agonisingly close to a maximum before hitting a tough last red into the jaws of the corner pocket.However, Higgins...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Brendan Lawlor headlines first G4D tour event

World Number One Brendan Lawlor headlines the field of ten competitors set for the first event of the inaugural G4D Tour season, G4D @ Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett, taking place at The Belfry from May 2-3. The Irishman claimed back-to-back wins at the EDGA Cazoo Open and...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Liverpool Returning to Asia for 2022-23 Pre-Season Tour

After five years, Liverpool are heading back to Asia for a pre-season tour, with two dates now confirmed for the club’s 2022-23 pre-season including a match against Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday, July 12th, and a match against Crystal Palace in Singapore on the 15th. At least another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales hooker Kelsey Jones 'loves being impact player'

Hooker Kelsey Jones says she doesn’t mind being an impact player off the bench for Wales and says the whole squad have a part to play in their success. Jones has deputised for Carys Phillips and has come on as a replacement in all four of Wales’s games so far in this year’s Women’s Six Nations.
WORLD
The Independent

Olympic medallists Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall sign deals with GB Boxing

Tokyo Olympic medallists Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall have become the first professional boxers to sign training and management contracts with GB Boxing, which runs the domestic sport’s World Class Performance Programme.Under the terms of the deal, the duo, who have already landed long-term promotional deals with Boxxer, will continue to train under GB coaches in Sheffield, alongside the next generation of Olympic aspirants.GB Boxing chief executive Matt Holt stressed the mutual benefit of the arrangement, under which the boxers will not receive any funding, and will pay a portion of their professional purses to GB Boxing in return for...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan dismisses ‘superstar’ tag after cruising into last four

Ronnie O’Sullivan insisted “I’m no superstar” after cruising into the Crucible semi-finals for a record 13th time by wrapping up a 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire.The 46-year-old reeled off breaks of 71 and 126 in the first two frames of the morning session to surpass the record he had shared with Stephen Hendry for reaching the last four.But, despite closing on emulating Hendry’s record of seven world titles, O’Sullivan is adamant that the Scot’s dominance of the sport in the 1990s still makes him the greatest.“Stephen is an all-time legend for me, the greatest player,” O’Sullivan told the BBC. “He...
GOLF
BBC

Chris Woakes: England all-rounder extends Warwickshire contract until 2024

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Warwickshire until 2024. The 33-year-old has 167 caps for his country across Test, one-day and T20 formats, taking 300 wickets and scoring 3,088 runs. Woakes was part of the England team to win the World Cup...
WORLD
SkySports

Ronnie O'Sullivan into record 13th Crucible semi-final but insists 'I'm no superstar'

Ronnie O'Sullivan has insisted "I'm no superstar" after cruising into the Crucible semi-finals for a record 13th time by wrapping up a 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire. The 46-year-old reeled off breaks of 71 and 126 in the first two frames of the morning session to clinch victory and surpass the record he had shared with Stephen Hendry for reaching the last four.
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy