ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Visit to The Sayre Mansion – By: Janel Spiegel and Joe Scrizzi

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReview: The Sayre Mansion By: Janel Spiegel and Joe Scrizzi. I had the opportunity to interview the General Manager and Director of Sales at The Sayre Mansion. Today, my fellow The Valley Ledger, super-talented Joe Scrizzi and I were able to experience tea time at The Sayre Mansion. We met with...

www.thevalleyledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

20 Restaurants To Visit in Stone Harbor, NJ

The area known as "Seven Mile Island" in South Jersey is the home of two towns: Avalon and Stone Harbor. Originally known as Leaming Island after Aaron Leaming bought the 2725-acre island in 1722, the current area known as Stone Harbor was not established until 170 years later. In 1891,...
STONE HARBOR, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Juneteenth Lehigh Valley growing into weeklong celebration in 2022 with Pa. grant aid

Juneteenth Lehigh Valley is growing, and a Pennsylvania tourism grant will help. The local organization celebrating the now-national holiday was awarded $10,000 on Monday through a program promoting Black culture and tourism in the state. The money will help turn a one-day event into a weeklong series across Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton in June 2022 with music, food, education and entertainment.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Fountain Hill, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Lifestyle
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
Newswatch 16

Food truck fest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mountain View Vineyard in Monroe County held a food truck festival Saturday. The festival was free and had different activities for children and adults. There were ten different food trucks, hayrides, raffles, and live music, and organizers were thrilled with the turnout. "This is so...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Bed And Breakfast#Thrift Shop#The Moravian Star#Moravian
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania garden centers, landscapers begin phasing out newly banned plants

The latest round of plants added to Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds list reads like a directory of popular landscaping options. Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), callery or Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) and Ravenna grass (Saccharum ravennae; Tripidium ravennae) have been staples of urban and particularly suburban landscaping for decades. All...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
T. Imani

What happened to Checkers? 9 out of 10 Philly Checkers Locations Closed

Checkers resturantShutterstock via Resturant Business Online. If you drive through West, Southwest, North, and Northeast Philadelphia you’ll notice most of the Checker’s restaurants are closed and boarded up. At first, I thought this was a fluke, but according to the Checker’s website, 9 out of their 10 locations in the city are closed. Only the Aramingo Avenue store is open:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Morning Call

Emmaus ‘beer authority’ Shangy’s raises over $13,000 for Ukraine relief efforts while nearing completion of second Lehigh Valley location

Shangy’s, Emmaus’ longstanding specialty beer wholesaler and retailer, has had a busier-than-normal past few months. The self-described “beer authority,” with around 4,200 varieties, recently raised more than $13,000 for Ukraine relief efforts while nearing completion of its second area location, expected to open in late May at 6480 Alburtis Road in Lower Macungie Township. From March 5 ...
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area fees are a bad sign of what’s to come | Turkeys & Trophies

Let’s start with this indisputable point: Taxpayers collectively own public land because taxpayers fund the purchase and maintenance of public land. Now that we’ve established that point, can we talk a little bit about how ridiculous it is that the National Park Service insists taxpayers in most cases must then pay more to access the land they own? We’ll acknowledge that maintaining a massive natural phenomenon like the Grand Canyon or the Badlands doesn’t come cheap, but neither do taxes. One of the perks of living in the Lehigh Valley is its close proximity to Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which doesn’t charge a general access fee. The feds in 2020 appropriately rejected a plan to establish such a fee, but they’re now looking to nickel and dime visitors through separate amenity fees that kicked in this month. Daily fees are $10 per vehicle (up to seven occupants) and $2 for additional passengers, pedestrians and cyclists are in effect for Smithfield Beach, Bushkill Boat Launch, Dingmans Boat Launch, Milford Beach and Turtle Beach. An annual pass goes for $45. At this point, the fees aren’t cost prohibitive to most folks, but we’ve seen this movie before. It’s sometimes a long movie but it almost always ends with the fees steadily rising until reaching a point that they do become cost prohibitive, especially to those of limited means in urban areas who ought to have every opportunity to get out of the city and experience the beauty of nature.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Norman Estate with Entertainment Barn in Villanova

What began as a huge, handsome Norman mansion in 1925 has been expanded and updated over the years to the point where it’s an entertainer’s dream today. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. When I hear the...
VILLANOVA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy