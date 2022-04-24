ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England re-claim top spot in Women's Six Nations after they overwhelm a depleted Ireland side 69-0 in front of a record crowd of over 15,000 and set up a title decider against unbeaten France

By Press Association
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England reclaimed top spot in the Women’s Six Nations as a thumping 69-0 win over Ireland set up a title decider against France.

A record crowd of 15,836 at Welford Road were treated to 11 tries as a depleted Ireland were overwhelmed.

England scored the first inside two minutes by driving Lark Davies over, and Sarah Bern found a gap for the second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMY0t_0fIvofFK00
England reclaimed top spot in the Women’s Six Nations with a thumping win over Ireland

After a sloppy first half from the hosts, Marlie Packer showed her pace to score in the first minute after the break. Davies bundled her way through again before Ireland were opened up once more when Lydia Thompson finished off a flowing move.

Poppy Cleall powered through for try No 6 and another rolling maul sent Hannah Botterman over.

Cleall grabbed her second and Ellie Kildunne crossed too before Ireland’s Sene Naoupu saw red for a dangerous tackle. Kildunne evaded two defenders for her second and Thompson rounded off the scoring.

Both England and France have won all four matches and face off in Bayonne at 2.15pm on Saturday.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool they must be 'completely on alert' for Champions League second leg against Villarreal - despite taking two-goal lead to Spain next week

Liverpool are on the verge of their tenth appearance in a European Cup final – but Jurgen Klopp warned his high-flyers they must remain on high alert. Second half goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, which came in the space of 133 seconds, put Liverpool firmly in control of their semi-final against Villarreal on a raucous night at Anfield.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Willie Mullins will consider a challenge for the King George VI Chase with Allaho after the 6-5 favourite shut down doubts by seeing off the Clan Des Obeaux in the Punchestown Gold Cup

Trainer Willie Mullins will consider a challenge for the King George VI Chase at Kempton with Allaho after the giant gelding stepped up to three miles and romped to a 15-length win in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday. The 6-5 favourite had been imperious when winning the last two...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

