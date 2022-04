Charissa Thompson has launched a new live show on Spotify. This week, Spotify announced that the Fox Sports host will be on a show called We're Good Here, which will air on Spotify Live every Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. On the show, Thompson will answer questions from fans as she has experienced almost everything you can in the media industry and talked with some of the biggest names in sports and celebrities on and off the camera. The first episode of We're Good Here aired on Monday.

