Cleveland County District Attorney to not file charges in shooting near campus, cites Stand Your Ground Law. The Cleveland County District Attorney’s office declined to file charges in the April 9 shooting near the intersection of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue, citing the Oklahoma Stand Your Ground Law, according to the Norman Police Department’s April 22 release. The Stand Your Ground Law states that if there is a reasonable fear of “imminent peril of death or great bodily harm,” the person is allowed to use “defensive force that is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm.” The law includes forcible entry into a car as reasoning for deadly force.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO