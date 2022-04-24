ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

Man shot and killed in Hazelwood Central High School parking lot

By Jaime Travers
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County homicide detectives are investigating a murder outside Hazelwood Central High School.

A county police spokesperson said officers responded to a call for a shooting around 6:40 a.m. in the 15800 block of New Halls Ferry Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim is not a student and the shooting does not appear to be related to the school in any way.

This investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

