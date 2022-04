Before Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, Charles Barkley called out Kevin Durant while on Inside The NBA. “All these bus riders, they don’t mean nothing to me. If you ain’t driving the bus, don’t walk around talking about ‘you a champion.’ If you’re riding the bus, I don’t want to hear it,” Barkley said. “Come on Shaq, tell’ em. All these guys walk around with these championship rings. Hey, ya’ll bus riders. But let me tell you something. When you’re the bus driver and you got all that pressure when you have to play well or you going to get the blame? That’s a different animal.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO